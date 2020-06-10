Here are 5 Movies About Fathers and Their Relationship with Children

Fathers share a very special bond with their children. Fathers might not be emotive at times, but they can go to any extent to win the world for their family. Some fathers are strict, while others are doting. No matter how tricky or troublesome the situation gets, dads are always the problem solvers. On Father’s Day 2020, let us look at some of the movies that speak of this special bond.

Angrezi Medium

This movie is special for a lot of things. It was Irrfan Khan’s last movie to have been released before his death. It is a saga of the bond that a father and daughter share. When Tarika gets adamant about attending a foreign university, her father goes to unimaginable extents to make her dream come true.

Piku

It is very hard to forget the great performances from this film. Again about a father-daughter duo, Piku captures the realistic details of a growing child and an ageing parent. When an old father, suffering from constipation, wishes to go back to his home city, his daughter takes it upon herself to let him have his share of joy.

Paa

This story made an emotional mess out of everyone. Amitabh Bachchan as a special child, who looks like an 80-year-old in his teen years, won all hearts. Also, this movie saw Amitabh play the child of his real life son Abhishek Bachchan.

The Godfather

Based on the great book series of the same name, this movie is a classic gangster flick. The film saw Marlon Brando play Vito Corleone, the head of a mafia family. He is not only a father to his five children but also a father figure to a lot many people. His power brings him adoration as well as enemies but his presence gives a new definition to the word godfather.

Udaan

Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial Udaan is about a teenager and his violent father. Played by Rohit Roy, the father forces his son to take up admission in an engineering college, beats him up and refuses to emotionally connect with his child in any way.