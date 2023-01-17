Here Are 5 Sugar Myths That You Need To Unlearn Right Away

While sugar is not unhealthy in itself, too much consumption is bad for health. But consuming natural sugar is better than consuming added sugars. This statement is backed by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar as well.

According to her, sugar should be skipped if it comes in the form of packaged and processed foods like juices, colas, chocolates, cakes, cereals, jams, ketchup, biscuits, etc. However, it can be consumed if it’s in homemade food like tea or coffee, halwa, laddoo, etc.

Let’s debunk a few of the sugar information so that you are better informed-

You must have heard of the phrase, ‘all sugar is bad sugar’. But what it really means is that you must eat less added sugar. You can find added sugar in ice creams, sugary drinks, and packaged foods. But you can consume foods that have natural sugar. This includes items like fruits or dairy products as they are also packed with vitamins, minerals and nutrients. Many people emphasise cutting off sugar completely from your life. However, in reality, the U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommend 50 grams of sugar for an adult with 2,000 calories intake. But, the American Heart Association suggests that women should consume 25 grams or 6 teaspoons, while men should take 36 grams or 9 teaspoons of sugar daily. It is believed that higher sugar intake may result in heart disease, Alzheimer’s or cancer. But per a study titled ‘Sugars and risk of mortality in the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study’ found that eating sugar in moderate quantities will not harm you. The study concluded that 350,000 adults who had added sugar consumption, had no link with an increased risk of death. All you need to remember is, to keep your sugar intake in check. As per a 2017 study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, it was found that the consumption of sugar substitutes like sucralose and others results in weight gain instead of weight loss. These substitutes also increased the risk of high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, stroke and heart attacks. Hence, instead of looking to swap sugar, indulge in it in moderation. A study titled Evidence for sugar addiction: Behavioral and neurochemical effects of intermittent, excessive sugar intake found that sugar consumption can stimulate the brain with feelings of pleasure and reward, which may be like substance use, but this does not make sugar an addictive drug.

