Here are 5 Types of Foods Which Will Help You Reduce Anxiety

Anxiety is when anxious feelings don't go away. When these feelings are ongoing and happen without any particular reason or cause. It’s a serious condition which makes daily life difficult to cope with. Everyone feels anxious from time to time, but for someone experiencing anxiety, these feelings aren't easily controlled.

Taking therapy sessions, inducing a change in lifestyle and also maintaining a healthy diet can contribute a lot in reducing anxiety. Here are the best type of foods one should consume in order to improve the symptoms (via pinkvilla.com).

1. Eggs

Eggs help in calming anxiety and stress as they are loaded with vitamin D, proteins and many minerals. For the unversed, tryptophan that helps create serotonin, a chemical neurotransmitter that helps to regulate mood, sleep, and behavior and can relieve anxiety as well.

2. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are a powerhouse of potassium and help in electrolyte balance and manage blood pressure as well as in reduction of stress and anxiety.

3. Dark chocolate

Presence of cocoa in dark chocolate improves mood and may also help in reducing stress and anxiety. It is rich in polyphenols and flavonoids and the same reduces the neuroinflammation and cell death in the brain. Also, the tryptophan content helps in creating mood-enhancing neurotransmitters. But while going for dark chocolate, buy 70 percent or more cocoa content.

4. Chamomile

Chamomile has become quite popular in the health circles and this herb also helps in reducing anxiety. The antioxidants in the same reduce inflammation thus leading to reduction in the risk of anxiety. One should drink chamomile extract (one can go for the tea) for around eight weeks for the reduction in depression and anxiety signs.

5. Yogurt

If you are suffering from anxiety then yogurt is a great addition in the diet. The probiotics present in the same aids maintaining and promoting mental health and brain functions by stopping free radicals and neurotoxins, which can damage the brain's nerve tissue. As per one of the studies, those who had yogurt twice daily for four weeks had better functioning of the brain.

Apart from these food items, one can also go for bananas, oats, chia seeds, citrus fruits, bell peppers and almonds among others are good for the brain's health as well.

