Here are 5 Ways to Rock the Kimono Jacket

Winter is coming and jackets are making their way out of the closet presenting themselves in various chic styles. One of them being the ethereal Kimono Jackets. Keeping the vibe sexy and haute, actor Nushratt Bharuccha broke the internet when she posted a series of photographs wearing a risqué kimono jacket. Complementing her personality, the upcycled kimono jacket is a break from the lockdown sweatpants we all so loved wearing!

Speaking about experimenting with tradition, fashion designer Aniket Satam of Pinkporcupines says, “The jacket cut is based on the traditional kimonos from Japan. It’s our contemporary take on making it more lounge friendly with waist drawstring and pocket details. This look is sustainable and Nushratt’s personal style perfectly complements the vibe of this ensemble. It’s contemporary yet with a rooted ascent which complements her personality too,” adding, “This anti-fit and size friendly, is functional and can be experimented in various ways. Nushratt’s kimono is made from pure indigo cotton denim which is hand bleached to give a grunge effect.”

Making sustainable look sexy, the kimono jacket is a contemporary twist to the traditional silhouette. With an array of designers including Abraham & Thakore, Anamika Khanna, Prints by Radhika, Pinkporcupines, and Cocccon, among others experimenting with the silhouette, there are many ways to style the jacket.

Fashion designer Anamika Khanna experimented with the kimono jacket and teamed it with a printed lungi in her recent collection at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Also, label Abraham & Thakore’s sustainable collection featured a kimono jacket in patchwork stripes in white and brown. You can also keep it desi with this printed kimono with tassels created by label Prints by Radhika. The baroque swirl design in ochre highlights the floral prints on the kimono making it an elegant look for the festive season.

Celebrity stylist Nidhi Jeswani picks five ways you can rock the kimono jacket.

Have a brunch date and want to keep it comfortable? Throw on the anti-fit kimono denim jacket over a casual T-shirt and complete the look with a pair of ripped jeans.

The best part of a kimono is that it is size friendly, so you could wear it as is. To add drama to the look, add a belt and wear it as a dress.

If you feel going all out with your look and make it glamorous, pair the kimono jacket with a sexy bralette and team it with fitted leather pants.

For a chic winter look wear a turtleneck top with a kimono jacket and complete the look with a pair of jeans and boots.

Wear a short dress in any complementary colour of the same length underneath and pair it with heels. Just wear the kimono as is with a plunge neck top/dress and add layered necklaces as jewellery.

