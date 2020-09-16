Here are 6 Healthy Ways to Lose Weight and Maintain BMI

Maintaining a healthy weight is important to have a sound life. Weight can be a major factor in numerous health issues. So, is your weight healthy?

Knowing the Body Mass Index (BMI) of your body will help you determine if your weight is healthy. A balanced BMI can reduce the chance of many serious health problems including heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure and diabetes.

Maintaining ideal body weight is tough in every weight loss journey. However, if you’re overweight, losing a few pounds can actually improve your health in a tremendous way. So, let’s look at some of the healthy ways of losing weight:

Exercise

Regular physical activity or exercise plays an important role in maintaining weight. Exercise can help in burning extra calories which will also increase the metabolism of the body. Evening Walk or walking the family dog, cycling, and doing other things that increase the physical movement of your body can make a huge difference in your weight.

Eating Breakfast

Breakfast plays a major role in our daily diet routine. It is the first energy intake of our body. People who skip breakfast often feel more hungry and they tend to eat more later, which in-turns gain more weight. So eating breakfast every day will help you maintain weight properly.

Increase Protein Intake

Eating more protein will help you reduce your weight and maintain it, as it reduces appetite and makes the stomach more fuller.

Eat more Fruits and Vegetables

Fruits and veggies contain more vitamins and minerals. The fibre in them will fill up your stomach and subsequently stop you from overeating.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking water is very helpful for weight maintenance. It promotes fullness and drinking one or two glass of water before a meal will help to keep your calorie in check. Drinking water overall helps in hydrating your skin and body.

Enough Sleep

Sleep deprivation is a major risk factor for weight gain and also interfere in maintaining weight. Inadequate sleep triggers hunger hormone which is a way of gaining weight. A person should sleep for at least seven hours a night to control weight and to improve overall health.