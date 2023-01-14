Here Are 7 Money-Saving Tips for Pet Parents

Even before you brought your first fur baby home, you might have heard that owning a pet is quite expensive. There’s no denying that taking care of pets can be costly as there are many expenditures associated with it. The cost of pet ownership can vary depending on the type of pet you have, but some general expenses that pet owners can expect include food, veterinary care, grooming, supplies, training, pet sitting, insurance and others.

Here are the top 7 ways you can cut down on expenses when it comes to owning and taking care of your pet:

• Keep up with their vaccination

Being a responsible pet owner includes making sure your pet has received the necessary vaccinations. To ensure that your dog’s immune system is ready to fight diseases, specialists advise annual vaccines. Future veterinary expenditures can be avoided with preventive treatment like vaccination. Preventive treatment is essential for keeping pets fit and healthy, despite the fact that it does require an initial expense. Regular check-ups with a veterinarian can also help to identify and prevent potential health problems which can save money in the long run.

• Groom your pet at home

To keep your pet clean, healthy and comfortable, regular grooming is essential. Dead hair, skin, dandruff and filth can be removed by trimming their coats, cleaning the area around their eyes and clipping their nails. But before that, conduct proper research on the breed of your pet, as every breed is unique, and you may need to be careful regarding their grooming. Ask for help from your vet or local groomer. Getting your pets groomed in a parlour could be expensive.

• Adopt a pet

Adopting a pet from a shelter or rescue organisation can save money, as these pets often come with vaccinations and spaying or neutering is already done.

ALSO READ: 5 Most Expensive Dog Breeds In India

• Cut down on food costs

Pet parents can buy larger bags or cases of pet food in bulk to save money in the long run. They can also prepare homemade food that can be a cost-effective alternative to purchasing pre-made or packaged pet food from the market. Another great option is to shop for pet food online as online retailers often have lower prices than local stores.

• Dental care

Just like us, our fur babies also need dental care, especially dogs. Their dental care must be ensured on a daily basis. Some dogs may suffer from periodontal disease which is an infection of tissues around the teeth. This is an expensive treatment.

ALSO READ: How To Take Care Of Your Pets This Winter? Find Out Here

• Use your old clothes for your pet

If you have a shorthaired dog or hairless cat and live in chilly weather conditions, only then spend on pet clothes. Your pet does not need a wardrobe. And if you think your fur baby needs it, you might repurpose your old sweater or t-shirt and put it to use.

• Keep your pet healthy

Make sure that your pet is not overfed, as it can quickly lead to weight gain. Indulge them in daily exercises to keep them healthy. A heart-pumping regimen every day for half an hour will keep them healthy. You can take your dog out for a daily walk and save your money on a dog walker.

ALSO READ: Genetic Testing for Dogs Can Help Identify Diseases and Enable Preventive Care for Them

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here