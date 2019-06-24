Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Here are 7 Vegetarian Food Options that are High in Iron

An estimated 1.2 billion people worldwide are living with anaemia. Here are seven healthy food items that are high in iron.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 24, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Here are 7 Vegetarian Food Options that are High in Iron
Image of food items rich in Iron
Loading...

A new study, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, now finds that people with high iron levels are not only protected against anaemia but are also less likely to have high cholesterol. The research, conducted by experts from the Imperial College London, in UK, looked at the role that iron plays in 900 diseases, uncovering the impact of both low and high iron levels on the human body.

Iron is a mineral that serves several important bodily functions, including carrying oxygen throughout the body and making red blood cells. The recommended daily intake (RDI) of iron in the human body in 18 mg.

Notably, iron deficiency is a well documented, with about 1.2 billion people worldwide living with anaemia.

Here's looking at healthy foods that are high in iron:

Spinach: A low-calorie leafy plant, 100 grams of cooked spinach contains 3.6 mg of iron. Spinach provides 20% of the RDI for iron per serving, along with several vitamins and minerals and antioxidants.

Legumes: Beans, chickpeas, peas and soybeans are high in iron, around 200 gms of cooked lentils containing 6.6 mg of iron, which is 37 per cent of the RDI of Iron. Legumes, being high in fiber, also help lose weight.

Pumpkin Seeds: Just 28 grams of pumpkin seeds contain 4.2 mg of iron, which is 23 per cent of the RDI. They are also a good source of vitamin K, zinc and manganese.

Quinoa: One of the popular super-foods out there, the one cup or around 185 gms of the pseudocereal contains 2.8 mg of iron, which is roughly 15 per cent of the RDI. Quinoa does not contain any gluten making it good for people with celiac disease.

Broccoli: An extremely nutritious plant, 156 grams of cooked broccoli contains of 1 mg of iron. Broccoli is also high in vitamin C and fiber making it a must have.

Tofu: The soy-based food contains 2.6 mg of Iron for every 126 gram serving. It is also a good source of thiamine and minerals like calcium, magnesium and selenium.

Dark Chocolate: An incredibly delicious and nutritious food choice, 28gms of dark chocolate contain 3.3 mg of iron. It also contains high levels of copper and magnesium as well as prebiotic fibre, all of which are good for the body.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram