Here Are a Few Interesting Facts About Comic Book Icon Ernie Colón

Legendary artist, writer, editor Ernie Colón, who had worked at DC, Marvel, Harvey Comics and other companies across a 60-year career, died of cancer at the age of 88 on August 8, revealed The Hollywood Reporter. Known for his wide-ranging career, including working in the fields of children's comics, horror, and nonfiction, he was born in Puerto Rico and raised in the US. A few of his more acclaimed artworks were Marvel’s Damage Control, DC’s Amethyst, Princess of Gemworld, as well as the illustrated edition of the 9/11 Commission Report.

Here are a few interesting facts about the famed comic book creator.

-- Colón's professional career began at Harvey Comics as a letterer. He later worked, uncredited, as an artist on titles including Richie Rich and Casper the Friendly Ghost.

-- His first credited work appeared in 1967’s Wham-O Giant Comics.

-- He then moved to Gold Key Comics and Warren Publishing, with his work appearing in multiple issues of the latter’s iconic Vampirella, Creepy and Eerie titles.

-- In the year 1979, Colón collaborated with writer Roger McKenzie for Battlestar Galactica for Marvel Comics.

-- At DC, Colón co-created the historical fantasy Arak, Son of Thunder with writer Roy Thomas in 1981.

-- In 1983, he introduced Amethyst, Princess of Gemworld with writers Dan Mishkin and Gary Cohn in The Legion of Super-Heroes.

-- He worked as editor there for three years on titles including Wonder Woman, The Flash and Green Lantern.

-- He moved to Marvel in the mid-'80s and did artwork for Star Comics aimed at younger readers, and he also worked on the superhero comedy property Damage Control and the sci-fi series Doom 2099.

-- He also wrote, drew and did lettering on the fantasy graphic novel Ax.

-- Returning to Harvey with Sid Jacobson in the early 1990s Colón worked on such projects as Monster in My Pocket and Ultraman.

-- Colón and Sid Jacobson created a graphic novel version of the 9/11 Commission Report titled The 9/11 Report: A Graphic Adaptation in August 2006. They released a 160-page follow-up, After 9/11: America's War on Terror in 2008 and also worked on A Graphic Biography: Che which was released in 2009. In 2019, the duo's Anne Frank: The Anne Frank House Authorized Graphic Biography also released.

-- Colón reunited with writer Dan Mishkin to produce The Warren Commission Report: A Graphic Investigation Into the Kennedy Assassination in 2014.

