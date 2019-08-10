Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Here Are a Few Interesting Facts About Comic Book Icon Ernie Colón

The comic book creator passed away on 8 August 2019, aged 88, after battling cancer for over a year.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 10, 2019, 11:39 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Here Are a Few Interesting Facts About Comic Book Icon Ernie Colón
Image of Ernie Colón and his comic book Amethyst, courtesy of @laborinquenacomics/Instagram
Loading...

Legendary artist, writer, editor Ernie Colón, who had worked at DC, Marvel, Harvey Comics and other companies across a 60-year career, died of cancer at the age of 88 on August 8, revealed The Hollywood Reporter. Known for his wide-ranging career, including working in the fields of children's comics, horror, and nonfiction, he was born in Puerto Rico and raised in the US. A few of his more acclaimed artworks were Marvel’s Damage Control, DC’s Amethyst, Princess of Gemworld, as well as the illustrated edition of the 9/11 Commission Report.

Here are a few interesting facts about the famed comic book creator.

-- Colón's professional career began at Harvey Comics as a letterer. He later worked, uncredited, as an artist on titles including Richie Rich and Casper the Friendly Ghost.

-- His first credited work appeared in 1967’s Wham-O Giant Comics.

-- He then moved to Gold Key Comics and Warren Publishing, with his work appearing in multiple issues of the latter’s iconic Vampirella, Creepy and Eerie titles.

-- In the year 1979, Colón collaborated with writer Roger McKenzie for Battlestar Galactica for Marvel Comics.

-- At DC, Colón co-created the historical fantasy Arak, Son of Thunder with writer Roy Thomas in 1981.

-- In 1983, he introduced Amethyst, Princess of Gemworld with writers Dan Mishkin and Gary Cohn in The Legion of Super-Heroes.

-- He worked as editor there for three years on titles including Wonder Woman, The Flash and Green Lantern.

-- He moved to Marvel in the mid-'80s and did artwork for Star Comics aimed at younger readers, and he also worked on the superhero comedy property Damage Control and the sci-fi series Doom 2099.

-- He also wrote, drew and did lettering on the fantasy graphic novel Ax.

-- Returning to Harvey with Sid Jacobson in the early 1990s Colón worked on such projects as Monster in My Pocket and Ultraman.

-- Colón and Sid Jacobson created a graphic novel version of the 9/11 Commission Report titled The 9/11 Report: A Graphic Adaptation in August 2006. They released a 160-page follow-up, After 9/11: America's War on Terror in 2008 and also worked on A Graphic Biography: Che which was released in 2009. In 2019, the duo's Anne Frank: The Anne Frank House Authorized Graphic Biography also released.

-- Colón reunited with writer Dan Mishkin to produce The Warren Commission Report: A Graphic Investigation Into the Kennedy Assassination in 2014.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram