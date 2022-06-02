Here Are a Few Tips to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

Having a love for sugar and its products is not wrong but leading to having type 2 diabetes should not be the goal. Type two diabetes makes your blood sugar levels high than usual which may lead to blindness, kidney failure, heart disease, and other serious conditions. But let’s say prevention is better than cure and here are a few of the ways to lower your risks of developing diabetes

Consider water as your primary beverage

Instead of choosing sugar-based beverages like soda, and packaged juices, make water your go-to drink when thirsty it will help to limit the intake of sugar. Water may also lead to better blood sugar management. Exercise daily

Being physically active regularly may prevent diabetes. It helps to lose that extra fat from your body and lowers your blood sugar. Exercise increases the insulin sensitivity of your cells and makes the body require less insulin to manage your sugar levels. Vitamin D

Vitamin D deficiency is one of the factors to increase in risk for type 2 diabetes. Though the results are still mixed on whether the intake of Vitamin D supplements may improve blood sugar management. But still having an adequate level of Vitamin D in the body is important for your health. Eat nutrients in your diet

Try to eat healthy meals that provide vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, and fibre. Fibre-rich foods like tomato, fruits, green leafy vegetables, lentils, and whole-grain products like whole-grain rice, whole oats, and quinoa. These will help to absorb the sugar slowly and lowers blood sugar levels. Quit smoking

Smoking is one of the causes or it contributes to many severe health conditions including respiratory diseases. Due to smoking, you may be at higher risk for Diabetes. Avoid consuming processed food

It’s time to learn how to cook food if you don’t know how and you are still having that pre-cooked food and that processed food. They may look healthy but they are harmful to health.

