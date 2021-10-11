Here are a Few Vital Checks-ups That Men Must Not Avoid, Read On

Men are at a higher risk of developing some serious health issues like diabetes, heart problems as well as prostate cancer after a certain age. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), men up to 45 years of age are more likely to have high blood pressure compared to women of the same age. Not only women, but men too have a specific type of cancer i.e, prostate cancer. It is one of the most common types of cancer in men that grows slowly and may spread to other areas of the body, particularly the bones and lymph nodes. Initially, it shows no symptoms, however, in later stages, it may cause pain or difficulty in urinating, blood in the urine, or pain in the pelvis or back. Here are certain check-ups, tests and screening that men should do regularly to stay healthy.

Monitor Your Blood Pressure

Men after a certain must keep a check on their blood pressure and avoid food habits or any other habits that can affect their blood pressure.

Cholesterol Levels

Men above 35 years of age must get their cholesterol levels checked after every 3 years. This will help to lower the risks of heart disease. Those who have diabetes, body mass index (BMI) over 30, family history of stroke, or smoke must monitor their cholesterol level from the age of 20.

Diabetes

Men are at a higher risk of getting diabetes from a younger age than women. Thus, one must keep a check on their sugar levels from time to time.

Eye Check-up

While there is no specific age for eye care, men above 40 years of age should do their eye check-up regularly every year and don’t ignore signs like blurriness, red-eye, pain, or swelling.

Prostate Cancer

According to CDC, men over 60 have double the chances of getting prostate cancer. Hence, timely intervention and screening will help in diagnosis and care at an early stage.

Bone Health Evaluation

Measurement of bone mass is not only important for men but for women as well. A good bone-mineral density eliminates the risk of osteoporosis which can make your bones weak and brittle and lead to fractures.

Skin Problems

Like prostate cancer screening, skin tests in case of any moles or freckles are equally important. Go for regular checkups and get all your skin problems solved.

Dental Health

After a certain age, people often complain about dental issues. Thus it is quite necessary to follow proper oral hygiene to avoid any tooth problems as well as mouth cancer. You can also keep infections such as cold sores and gum diseases away.

