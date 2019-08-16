Here are Britain's Top Places for the Perfect Afternoon Tea

Afternoon tea is that little time of the day when one can recharge themselves up with a cup of the warm beverage, paired with some ice-cold cucumber sandwiches or bite-sized pastries, till dinner time arrives. Established to secure a tradition made popular during the Victorian era of the 1840's, the Afternoon tea was started since lunch was not yet a thing, and dinner was not served till late evening. Traditionally afternoon tea consisted of bite-sized dishes, scones with jams, cakes, pastries and of course, tea.

The afternoon tea became somewhat of a social event when Queen Victoria herself started promoting it at that point of time, the concept of lavish, tea receptions were born. It was originally started by Anna, 7th Duchess of Bedford, who, wearied down in the middle of the day realised that a pot of tea with some snacks could be the best way to while away the afternoon hours. She started inviting friends over and the tradition began.

Here are a few places you must visit during Afternoon tea week to savour some bite-sized edibles and perhaps a cup of Earl Grey, according to BBC.

Metro Decco at Brighton: The place is a 1930s style converted Art Deco furniture showroom, that along with its vintage armchairs and almosyt two dozen different tea blends is a perfect place to enjoy some tea. They also serve tea-infused cocktails which can be a great beverage as well.

Orestone Manor (Devon): Famed for its scones and cream, the quaint afternoon tea can be enjoyed outdoors on the terrace or inside a bright dining room, both overlooking the sea. They even serve excellent cakes.

The Edgbaston (Birmingham): They serve excellent Earl Grey as well as verbena tea. The place is also well known for its range of breads from mini baguettes to basil ciabattas.

Zindiya (Birmingham): More informal than the others, the place brings a slice of India to the UK and is perfect if you are craving some chai. They have excellent masala chai or floral Ear Greys which can be paired with amazing spiced sweets and savoury skewers. One can get crispy samosas and bhel puri at Zindiya as well.

Bettys (Yorkshire): The family run-business is an institution in itself and is known for the macarons along with miniature cakes and dacquoises with a praline base. Their sandwiches too are amazing to be paired with some dainty tea.

