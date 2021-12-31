Here are Easy Home Remedies to Get Rid of Tonsil Infection

Tonsil infection is a common problem during winters which leads to pain in the throat. Generally it occurs due to bacterial infection. This common problem of tonsils usually takes time to heal and it causes pain as well as swelling on both sides of the lower jaw. In many cases tonsil infection may also cause pain in the throat while swallowing food. It is either cured with medicines or by drinking any fluid including warm water and milk.

Tonsil glands are present on both the sides of the throat which sometimes gets infected due to unhealthy consumption of food or environmental pathogens.

Here are some simple home remedies which may help you to get rid of your tonsil infections.

Gargles with salt water

Gargles with salt water are a common remedy for tonsils. If you are suffering from tonsil pain, gargles with salt water will majorly help you to get rid of it. For this, you need to take some warm water in a glass and add a teaspoon of white iodine salt to this.

Gargling with warm salt water two-three times a day will gradually lead to relief from tonsil pain and swelling in the next few days.

Milk and Honey

Combination of hot milk and honey can also help you to get rid of tonsil problems for instant relief from pain and swelling. You need to drink warm milk mixed with honey before sleeping at night. By the time you wake up in the morning your throat infection will be much better.

Turmeric and pepper milk

Drinking turmeric milk with black pepper is also one of the solutions for the problem of tonsils. You have to drink this milk before going to sleep at night. For this, boil some milk and add turmeric along with black pepper to this warm milk and drink it. Continue the practice for 2-3 days till you get rid of the pain and swelling in tonsils.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. News 18 does not confirm them. Before following these, please contact the concerned specialist.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.