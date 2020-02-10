Here Are Few Skin and Hair Care Tips for Travelling

Biking is one of the greatest pleasures in life, but prolonged exposure to the suncan cause various skin and hair problems. The air all around us is infused with harmful chemicals that have severe adverse effects on our skin. Some simpler ways to avoid the harmful ultraviolet radiation and chemicals is to cover the exposed parts of your body while stepping out of your house. But this is not sufficient, we need to take extra care of our skin and hair and treat them right.

So here are a few tips to keep in mind while going on a road trip or even while riding a bike, shared by Manisha and Sankalp Chopra, Founders, Aelius Parallel Holding Pvt Ltd.

Skin care tips

During summers, the skin is exposed to excessive levels of ultraviolet radiation which can cause skin tissue damage and lead to pigmentation. In order to avoid this, it is important that you take special care of your skin. You must apply SPF cream while travelling which prevents skin from UV rays and avoids any form of skin pigmentation.

Long rides make your skin dehydrated and pale. So, to rehydrate your skin you must cleanse it with a cleanser. Additionally, it is important that after cleaning you dab it with a toner and on post that moisturize the skin with a hydrating moisturizer. Cleansing, toning and moisturizing are the most important part of your skincare and to choose the right form of products is the key to a healthy and radiant skin.

Dust and pollution are your unwanted buddies on a road trip and especially for those with oily skin these unwanted friends can cause a lot of harm. So, if your skin is oily or even otherwise, carry wet wipes because dust can spoil your skin and cause pimples and roughness.

Your lips are as important as your skin. So always apply a lip hydrator or lip balm before you step out for your road expedition.

Do not use excessive makeup while you are on a long road trip. It is important that your skin can breathe, but makeup clogs your skin. So avoid heavy makeup, however, simple eyeliner and lipstick is good to go.

Hair care tips

Sun can damage your hair and make them look dry and rough. So, before stepping out apply some hydrating serum which will save your hair to get over heated.

Do not loosen up your hair while travelling. Try to make some twisted buns or braids. Do carry a hair band or a headscarf. These are life savers and prevent your hair from getting tangled.

Do not use hair sprays on a road trip. You may end up with a crown of dust on your head.

