Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
» »
1-min read

Here Are Five Health Benefits of Tomato

Did you know that eating tomato improves vision. Read on to find out more health benefits of the fruit.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 7, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Here Are Five Health Benefits of Tomato
Photo courtesy: Reuters
Loading...

A new study has claims that drinking unsalted tomato juice can lower blood pressure and cholesterol in adults who are at risk of cardiovascular disease.

The study, published in the Journal of Food Science and Nutrition, saw researchers from the Tokyo Medical and Dental University, Japan examine nearly 500 patients and come to the conclusion that drinking unsalted tomato juice helped reduce blood pressure in 94 participants with untreated pre-hypertension.

The study also saw Systolic blood pressure lowered from an average of 141.2 to 137 mm Hg, and diastolic blood pressure lowered from an average of 83.3 to 80.9 mm Hg. Furthermore, bad cholesterol levels in 125 participants decreased from an average of 155 to 149.9 mg/dL.

It turns out that when it comes to nutrition, this low carb fruit is filled with nutrients and has been linked to a host of health benefits.

Great Source of Vitamins

Tomatoes can provide 40 per cent of the daily recommended dose of Vitamin C. It also is a good supplier of Vitamin A, which helps immunity, vision, and skin health. Tomatoes also have vitamin K, which is good for bones; and potassium, a key nutrient for heart function.

Good for Heart Health

Tomatoes contain the antioxidant called lycopene which has heart health benefits. According to experts, higher levels of lycopene in blood are tied to lower death rates for people with metabolic syndrome, which can cause disease, diabetes, and stroke.

Helps Improve Vision

Lycopene is also good for eyes. Tomatoes also contain lutein and beta-carotene which support vision and protect the eye against cataracts and muscular degeneration.

Good for Digestive Health

Regular consumption of tomatoes see a decrease in lipid peroxidation. Lipid peroxidation is a chain reaction which free radicals attack fat, leading to damages that may cause heart disease.

Protects Against Cancer

According to a 2017 study, the carotenoids left behind in the body after eating tomatoes, protect effect against ultraviolet (UV) light damage.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram