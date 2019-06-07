Here Are Five Health Benefits of Tomato

A new study has claims that drinking unsalted tomato juice can lower blood pressure and cholesterol in adults who are at risk of cardiovascular disease.

The study, published in the Journal of Food Science and Nutrition, saw researchers from the Tokyo Medical and Dental University, Japan examine nearly 500 patients and come to the conclusion that drinking unsalted tomato juice helped reduce blood pressure in 94 participants with untreated pre-hypertension.

The study also saw Systolic blood pressure lowered from an average of 141.2 to 137 mm Hg, and diastolic blood pressure lowered from an average of 83.3 to 80.9 mm Hg. Furthermore, bad cholesterol levels in 125 participants decreased from an average of 155 to 149.9 mg/dL.

It turns out that when it comes to nutrition, this low carb fruit is filled with nutrients and has been linked to a host of health benefits.

Great Source of Vitamins

Tomatoes can provide 40 per cent of the daily recommended dose of Vitamin C. It also is a good supplier of Vitamin A, which helps immunity, vision, and skin health. Tomatoes also have vitamin K, which is good for bones; and potassium, a key nutrient for heart function.

Good for Heart Health

Tomatoes contain the antioxidant called lycopene which has heart health benefits. According to experts, higher levels of lycopene in blood are tied to lower death rates for people with metabolic syndrome, which can cause disease, diabetes, and stroke.

Helps Improve Vision

Lycopene is also good for eyes. Tomatoes also contain lutein and beta-carotene which support vision and protect the eye against cataracts and muscular degeneration.

Good for Digestive Health

Regular consumption of tomatoes see a decrease in lipid peroxidation. Lipid peroxidation is a chain reaction which free radicals attack fat, leading to damages that may cause heart disease.

Protects Against Cancer

According to a 2017 study, the carotenoids left behind in the body after eating tomatoes, protect effect against ultraviolet (UV) light damage.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more