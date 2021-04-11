Here are Five Health Benefits of Watermelon Seeds

Native to the African continent, watermelon is a large juicy berry that is usually grown from April to June. About 25 varieties of watermelon are grown in India, with the bulk of the production happening in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Orissa, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

It is an ideal fruit to keep people hydrated in summer as it contains above 90 per cent water. The black seeds of the fruit are also consumed as roasted snacks or used as flour. Watermelon seeds provide several health benefits; some of which we mention below.

Watermelon seeds contain the proteins globulin and albumin, which collectively aids our immune system, helps fight infections and maintains the fluid levels in our bloodstream. The seeds also contain minerals like magnesium, iron and zinc, which are essential for our metabolic functions as well as vitamin C, B complex and amino acids.

High levels of LDL-cholesterol cause a rise in fat deposits in our arteries and raise the risk of arterial blockage and heart attacks. Watermelon seeds contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids which reduce LDL-cholesterol or “bad” cholesterol levels in the bloodstream.

Those suffering from high blood pressure levels should consume watermelon seeds. They contain magnesium, which helps lower high blood pressure and even helps make the antihypertensive drugs more effective.

Watermelon seeds are also said to be good for patients who suffer from elevated blood sugar levels. Studies suggest that the presence of magnesium in watermelon seeds helps manage insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar levels.

Watermelon seed contains a high concentration of the amino acid L-arginine. As per research, L-arginine increases nitric oxide levels, which in turn helps heal wounds faster.

Watermelon seeds contain antioxidants that protect our skin by preventing oxidative damage from free radicals, which causes ageing. Magnesium and zinc present in the seeds are also said to strengthen hair.

