Here are Five Reasons for Spotting During Pregnancy

About 30% of women suffer from spotting during pregnancy, but there is nothing to worry about in most cases. People usually get scared even if there’s light bleeding during pregnancy. The women, however, should be aware of the causes of spotting and consult their doctor at regular intervals to deal with such issues. While excessive spotting can be a sign of a heavy disorder, mild bleeding, in the majority of the cases, is no reason to worry, experts say.

First of all, one should know the difference between spotting and bleeding. Spotting is a light pink or brown coloured spot of blood. This is similar to bleeding on the sixth or seventh day of menstruation. If the colour of the blood is dark red and one is required to use sanitary pads, it is bleeding. In both cases, one should immediately consult a doctor.

Reasons for spotting:

Sexual Relationship:

Sexual relationships during pregnancy may cause spotting. During this, the size of the polyps of the cervix i.e. the cervix increases. It is very common to have spotting after intercourse during pregnancy.

Changes in Placenta:

Changes in the chorion and placenta can lead to this type of bleeding. The chorion is a small thin membrane that surrounds the fetus. Usually, the bleeding stops after a while, but it is better to consult a doctor.

Delivery time:

As soon as the date of delivery comes near the cervix starts dilating. It is also called cervical dilation. There may be a sticky plug — resembling a mucus plug — which causes heavy bleeding.

Ectopic pregnancy:

It occurs in very rare cases of pregnancy that the egg gets stuck in the fallopian tube, outside the uterus. There may be symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, vomiting or weakness. This can be due to ectopic surgery, fallopian surgery, or pelvic inflammation.

Pap Smear Test:

Blood can also appear just after the Pap Simmer test. In such a situation, it is important to keep in touch with your doctor continuously.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general information. News18 Hindi does not confirm the same. Please contact the concerned expert before implementing them.)

