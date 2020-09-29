Here are Health Benefits of Green Tea

Waking up early with a cup of green tea can make your day better than expected. With multiple health benefits, green tea has become a favourite for many, probably the most-consumed tea in the non-milk tea category. It not only detoxifies your body, but also gives you the required energy boost in the morning to make your day productive.

Green tea is one of the most beneficial beverages in the world. It comes combined with several health benefits. Especially for those willing to lose weight, green tea can work wonders because of its nutritional and antioxidant value. It is rich in vitamin E, vitamin C and beta-carotene that protect the body and also contain an active ingredient called catechins, which boost metabolism and helps in losing weight.

Some of the benefits of drinking green tea are as follows:

-- The catechins present in green tea is known for burning fat and improving exercise performance. It also boosts metabolism.

-- It has low calories, which can be consumed more than 2 to 3 times a day.

-- It increases metabolic rate, fat oxidation and also improves in the processing of insulin.

-- Due to ‘theanine’ contained in green tea, it helps in reducing stress by calming and relaxing the mind and the body.

-- It is known for its diuretic properties that helps in treating and combating fluid retention.

Drinking between 2 and 3 cups of hot green tea throughout the day will be a great help for weight loss and higher metabolism. Depending on your taste and needs, you can choose from the varieties including Green, black, white, and oolong tea. As much as green tea aids in burning fats, physical exercise and proper diet are equally important in cutting down fat and to maintain overall fitness of the person.