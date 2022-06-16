Here are Most Common Causes of Coastal Degradation

Environmental degradation is one of the biggest challenges threatening the future of human existence. While threats to the green cover are often talked about, the degradation of the coastline often misses the general public’s scan. According to data by the National Center for Coastal Research (NCCR), 33.6% of the total Indian coastline is under varying degrees of erosion. If adequate steps aren’t taken timely, things are likely to go out of hand and many coastal cities may face the threat of submersion. So, it’s high time we start talking about the reason that is causing this degradation of the coastline.

Coastal tourism

A large population of the coastal cities depend on tourist activities for livelihood. While activities like jet skiing, parasailing, and snorkelling act as a major tourist attraction, they also have been known for having a negative impact on the marine ecosystem. The use of boats caused damage to the coral reef line causing a direct impact on the ecosystem, whereas the demands for cleared land for development, seafood, mangrove poles and coral lime for construction indirectly contributed to the degradation of natural habitation in and around the coastal line

Demand for Mangrove timber

The mangrove wood is said to be extremely tough and insect-resistant. For years, harvesting mangroves for timber and fuel have unknowingly led to being one of the causes of erosion.

Fishing Harbours and Dams

Fishing harbours and dam construction in the catchment area of rivers and ports reduce the flow of sediments from the river, causing coastal erosion.

Exploitation of coastal biodiversity in medical research

Several aquatic animals and plants found in and around the sea hold signific in medical research in finding cures for cancer and many other deadly diseases. However, a rash approach in this field has resulted in the degradation of the coastal line.

Loss of sand

Losing sand inland can be due to the over-was of a barrier island or high winds. This happens when the seashore observes strong winds, high waves or disasters like cyclones, or tsunamis.

