Here are Perfect Tips for an Enjoyable Sleep
It turns out that exercising not only facilitates strength and endurance but also improves quality of sleep at night.
(Photo courtesy: Representative Image/ AFP Relaxnews/ mediaphotos/ Istock.com)
Do you like to sleep? It turns out that exercising not only facilitates strength and endurance but also improves quality of sleep at night. A new study, conducted by the researchers from Pennsylvania State University, US observed that teenagers who work out during the day tend to sleep longer than those who don't exercise at all.
The results of the study, published in Scientific Reports journal, also showed teenagers, who did an extra hour of workout during the day, fell asleep 18 minutes earlier, 10 minutes longer and had about one percent greater sleep experience at night.
While working out may facilitate better sleep, if you are one of those people who do not like spending those extra hours in the gym, these tips might help.
Increase bright light exposure by day: The body has a natural time-keeping clock known as your circadian rhythm which affects the brain, body and hormones, helping a person stay awake and telling the body when it's time to sleep. Natural sunlight or bright light during the day helps keep your circadian rhythm healthy. This improves daytime energy, as well as nighttime sleep quality and duration.
Reduce blue light exposure in the evening: Nighttime light exposure tricks the brain into thinking that it is still daytime. This reduces hormones like melatonin, which help the body relax and get deep sleep Blue light — which electronic devices like smartphones and computers emit in large amounts — is the worst in this regard.
No caffeine late in the day: When consumed late in the day, coffee stimulates the nervous system and may stop the body from naturally relaxing at night.
Reduce irregular or long daytime naps: While short power naps are beneficial, long or irregular napping during the day can negatively affect a person’s sleep cycle. Furthermore, sleeping in the daytime can confuse the internal clock, leading to sleep struggles at night.
Optimize bedroom environment: Many opine that bedroom environment and its setup are key factors in getting a good night's sleep. Factors that disturb sleep include temperature, noise, external lights and furniture arrangement. Furthermore, numerous studies point out that external noise can cause poor sleep and long-term health issues.
