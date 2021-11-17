Here are Simple and Easy Tips for Hair Care During Winters

The arrival of winter brings dryness and hair fall. The low temperature and cold weather affect the texture and looks of hair. Many people experience an excess of dandruff leading to hair fall during winters. Not only that, it makes hair dull and lusterless. With the drop in temperature, your hair may stop absorbing or retaining enough moisture and hence becomes lackluster, fragile and brittle. To avoid all these problems and maintain the health of your hair, you need to take a little extra care and a bit of change in your lifestyle. While there are ample shampoo, conditioner and other hair care products available in the market, home remedies and dietary modifications are the best for long-term hair health. Here are some of the easy tips that you can include in your lifestyle and keep your hair healthy and shiny.

Regular oiling:

Applying a good amount of hair oils like Argan oil, Olive oil or Coconut oil, provide nourishment to your hair and treat dryness. It is recommended to use lukewarm oil at least an hour before washing your hair.

Go chemical-free:

The hair care products available in the market claim several benefits, however, you can’t deny that all of them contains harmful chemicals that can damage your hair. However, you can go for sulphate and paraben-free products to avoid chemicals. Look for oil-based conditioners or shampoos during winters. Also, avoid excessive hair colouring or any other hair treatment involving harmful chemicals in cold weather.

Avoid hot showers:

Wash your hair with lukewarm water instead of hot water, however, cold water baths work best as it locks the cuticles and hence, maintain moisture.

Avoid heat styling:

Heat stylers like a blow dryer, curler, straightener eventually dry your hair out each time you use them. Blow drying the hair after a bath is as harmful as heat styling, instead, wrap dry your hair to retain moisture and softness.

Avoid washing your hair every day:

Avoid washing your hair every day as the shampoo also strips your hair sebum which is present in the hair to make it shine and manageable. It is advisable to wash your hair thrice a week.

Add Omega-3 and antioxidants to your diet:

Your diet also affects the health of your hair, hence, include antioxidants and marine proteins like Omega-3 to save your hair from thinning out. Include salmon, oyster, sardines, tuna, walnuts, broccoli, blueberries, kidney beans, tomatoes, in your diet to maintain the nutrients.

Go for homemade DIY hair masks:

A homemade hair mask can add luster and moisture to your hair and it is also budget-friendly. Mix curd and a few drops of olive or coconut oil and apply 20 minutes before washing hair. Apply once or twice a week.

