Here are Six Ways Your Child can Fight Obesity
Children who walk to school are less likely to be obese. Here are 6 ways to fight childhood obesity.
Image for representation only. (Photo: Reuters)
A new study, published in the journal BMC Public Health finds that children who regularly walk or cycle to school are less likely to be overweight or obese than those who opt for a car or public transport.
The study, led by researchers from the University of Cambridge, is the first to assess the impact physical activity has on childhood and is based on results from 2,000 primary-age schoolchildren from across London.
Childhood obesity is an epidemic hitting children across the world and researchers say that it is vital to understand the relationship between obesity levels and different types of physical activity in order to develop informed policy measures that could contribute to the reversal of childhood obesity epidemic.
Childhood obesity can be harmful to youngsters in several ways. They can contribute to high blood pressure and cholesterol as well as cause increased risk of glucose impairment, insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. Childhood obesity may also cause sleep apnea, asthma and a greater risk of social and psychological problems, such as poor self-esteem. Needless to say, childhood obesity also contributes to a higher chance of obesity as an adult as well.
Here are a few ways to help curb obesity in children and young adults.
Establish a home environment that supports healthy eating and daily physical activity: Keep children away from video games and encourage them to play with other children. Limit screen time to an hour or two daily.
Lead by example: Children follow in the footsteps of parents. If you want them to eat well and engage in physical activity, they need to see you doing it as well.
Broaden food horizons: Children love junk food. Introduce them to healthy foods instead. Make them try varied healthy eating horizons. Let them try different cuisine that has a predominance of fruits and vegetables like the Mediterranean diet. Also, eat more fruits and vegetables and encourage youngsters to eat them as well.
Save sweets for special occasion: Do not get them into the habit of snacking on sweets. They do not need to be pampered with candies and cakes every day. Save them for special occasions.
Say no to sodas and juice: Some people switch children's drinks from soda to juice. However, juice contains an equally high amount of sugar. The best beverages for children are water and milk.
Enroll children in extracurricular activities that involve physical activity: Encourage and enroll children in physical activities such as dance yoga or swimming. This encourages movement and flexibility and keeps obesity at bay.
