Here Are Some Ayurvedic Skincare Tips For Swimmers
A dip in the pool can beat the summer heat but it can leave a severe tan on the skin for months. Try a mixture of Multani Mitti (mineral-rich clay) along with few drops of lemon and rose water.
Representative Image: Getty Images
It is that time of the year and swimming pools are filled with people who wish to escape the heat. Before you step out this summer, ensure you have some skin protection, say experts.
Omkar Kulkarni, Head of R&D department, Netsurf Network and Austin, Head - Research and Development, Cholayil Private Limited, lists some tips.
* An earthy touch: A dip in the pool can beat the summer heat but it can leave a severe tan on the skin for months. Try a mixture of Multani Mitti (mineral-rich clay) along with few drops of lemon and rose water.
After your time in the sun, mix the ingredients and apply on exposed areas. The paste calms the skin with a cooling effect. Also apply coconut or olive oil liberally over body parts that are exposed to chlorinated water.
* Spice up your life: Water in swimming pools contains disinfectants like iodide and chlorine, which cause skin problems like acne flare-ups, rashes and red patches. Cinnamon has great anti-microbial properties. Add a few drops of honey and Aloe Vera gel to cinnamon powder to fight bacteria-causing acne. The mixture also keeps the skin moist.
* For a golden glow: Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and cleanses pores from within. Grind neem leaves with water and mix it with one tablespoon of turmeric powder. Apply the paste on the face with few drops of rose water to clear up skin after acne break-outs and also to reduce scars naturally.
* The secret mantra: To avoid the contagious skin diseases and allergies caused by swimming in public pools, Ayurveda recommends adding neem leaf extract to bathing water. If you cannot organise a fresh extract every day, pick body cleansing products that have "neem" or "tea tree oil" as their main ingredient.
