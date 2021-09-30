Here are Some Basic Products You Must Have if You Are Beginning Your Skincare, Make-up Journey

From celebrities like Jennifer Lopez to social media influencers, skincare has become the latest obsession of the internet. However, with numerous skincare brands touting their product as the holy grail for your skin, it is easy to lose your way. Before you commit your skin to a skincare routine, it is essential to know what you wish to achieve from the products.

However, before you take this detailed and complex route to solve your skincare issues, there are some ingredients that will go well for skin types across the spectrum:

Face Wash: The first and the most basic step for any skincare routine is a face wash. There are various types of face wash — from cream based to gel-based formulas. Buy the one that suits your skin and does not strip it from its essential components. It is usually advisable to buy a low ph face wash with gel-like consistency if you are a beginner.

Toner: The next step in a skin care routine is that of a toner. There are toners that work as chemical exfoliators as well, however, it should be only applied twice a week as dermatologists Dr Shah and Dr Maxfield mentioned in their YouTube video. If your toner is a simple hydrating liquid, it can be applied daily right after your face wash step.

Serum: There are numerous serums available in the market, however, they carry different ingredients that may not suit all skin types. However, Vitamin C serum or Niacinamide serum are two such products that go well with most skin types. Niacinamide is known for tackling fine lines, hyperpigmentation, acne, oily skin, dehydration and uneven skin tone, while Vitamin C helps in reducing dark spots and removes dullness.

Moisturizer: The next and one of the most essential steps in the skincare routine is hydrating your skin. A moisturizer does that work quite efficiently. If you are a beginner, start with basic moisturizers that promise to do their basic job.

Sunscreen: For your morning skincare routine, sunscreen is a must. All the previous steps will fail to work their magic if you do not protect your skin from the harmful ultraviolet rays that damage the skin. American dermatologist Dr Ranella Hirsh has even created an Instagram post for skincare beginners who are just getting started with their skincare journey.

After skincare, one can move on to apply the make-up. Here are some of the basic make-up products that must be in your vanity kit:

Foundation: To apply a base on your face on which the rest of the make-up could sit. Choose a shade that is closest to your skin tone for a seamless finish.

Concealer: Use this to hide dark circles or other spots that you may wish to conceal. Just like foundation, the concealer should also match your skin tone.

Eye palette: Eye make-up adds the highlight to your overall make-up and having a basic palette of shades that will go well with your daily routine is advisable.

Blush and highlighters: To add a tint of colour on your cheeks and cheekbones, a light shade of pink or red blush or highlighter will be perfect.

Lipstick: Finish off your make-up look with a lip colour of your choice.

