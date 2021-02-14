Here are Some Breathing Exercises to Lose Belly Fat Naturally

Deep breathing is a must to ensure a healthy body and mind. Breathing correctly is not just associated with mindfulness, it also helps enhance concentration and relieve stress. There are breathing techniques that boost your overall health and facilitate weight loss. Various ‘pranayama’ methods have been practiced since ages to bring about holistic well-being. Besides gym, pilates, and diet plans, making room for these breathing exercises are going to enrich your life.

So, take a deep breath and embark on one of the most peaceful breathing exercise journeys which will furnish long term benefits. Not only will you experience a fit, healthy body with extra pounds shredded, but also feel calm, centred, relaxed after doing the breathing exercises.

Here are some techniques for you:

Diaphragmatic breathing

Shallow breathing accumulates toxins and prevents ample oxygen supply to cells. Follow this deep diaphragmatic breathing by simply lying and observing your stomach move up and down. It tones the abdomen and decreases belly fat, ensures smooth bowel movements, relaxes the muscles in our body.

Kapalbhati or skull shining breathing

The most amazing breathing technique, skull shining, is highly recommended for one’s well-being. Practicing this brings about exceptional positive changes to the body aiding in improved digestion, and weight loss.

Alternate nostril breathing or Nadi shodhana

It balances the right and left channels of the body, purifies system, stimulates digestive fire. Oxygen enters cells and rejuvenates the body, aiding in weight loss.

The Bellow’s Breath aka Bhastrika pranayama

It is a powerful breathing exercise that enhances the metabolism at the cellular level of the body. It generates heat and opens up energy pathways. Practice this for energizing your body and head for shedding the stubborn fats.

Agnisar

This technique tightens the abdominal muscles which further helps in relieving the digestive disorders. It produces heat/fire in the stomach that burns all the excess fat in the abdomen. The name comes from the Sanskrit, Agni, meaning “fire”; sar, meaning “essence”; and kriya, which means “action”.

Bhramari

It increases oxygen flow and vitality. Exhale slowly, keeping the mouth close and make a low humming sound like bees from your throat while you breathe out. Try to feel the vibrations of the humming on your fingers. It improves metabolism and subsequently help in getting a toned body.