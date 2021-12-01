Here are Some Common Myths and Facts about Acne

If you had acne as a teen, you undoubtedly got a lot of advice on why you got it and what you need to do about it. “You eat too much oil,” “You don’t wash your face frequently enough,” “Reduce eating chocolates,” etc. The truth is that most of what you thought you understood about acne, is probably a myth.

We are here to debunk some of the most common myths about acne for you, but first, let’s know what is it.

What is acne?

Acne is a common skin condition that results in pimples or “zits." It commonly occurs around puberty, when the sebaceous glands become active, although it can occur at any age. It is not threatening, although it can potentially cause scars on the skin. Acne risk factors include heredity, menstruation, hormonal imbalance, using oil-based products, and pinching pimples.

Myths vs Facts

Acne can occur if a person has irregular bowel motions or constipation.

There have been no studies indicating that constipation has a direct influence on acne. However, if a person is extremely concerned about their constipation, the stress hormone will almost surely burst or trigger breakouts.

Acne can be caused by a lack of cleanliness and grime on the face.

Acne has nothing to do with dirt on the skin. A dusty face, on the other hand, might allow germs to infiltrate existing acne and develop bigger boils. It is recommended that you maintain your face clean. But over-washing may leave your skin irritated.

Stress causes acne

Just like some foods, experts have discovered that stress does not cause acne, but it can occasionally aggravate it. One research compared students’ acne before and after examinations and discovered that when stress levels rose, the students’ acne worsened.

It is safe to pop pimples

This is not at all a good idea. Squeezing your pimples causes inflammatory reactions and may bring additional germs into your zit. It can also result in acne scars that do not fade.

Acne will clear up on its own, so there is no need to treat it.

Acne is chronic, which means it can linger for a long period. It’s a condition, which means it lives beneath the surface of your skin. You should constantly be worried about acne management and seek professional assistance.

