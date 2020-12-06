Here are Some Easy Ways to Combat Pregnancy Mood Swings

While pregnancy is a beautiful journey, it is also challenging at times. With additional hormones surfacing through the body, it is natural to have erratic mood swings. But it is nothing to worry about. The erratic feelings are a completely normal part of the process.

There can be moments of extreme highs and lows. Moments of anxiety, or nervousness may occur followed by mood swings. But remember, the body is going through a lot of changes to accommodate the life growing inside. Hormones clash and result in these feelings. However, you can try to combat these contradicting emotions with a few simple things to improve your mood and have a happy pregnancy.

Stress is the cause of mood swings many times. Opting for positive thoughts and happy productivity can be helpful in times like this. Though it is natural to worry about your baby but trust your body to take care of the life inside while you make your life enjoyable.

Here is what you can do to relax and fight those nagging mood swings:

Power of music

Music can be an extremely motivational force and help relax. Choose any genre you like and lose yourself in the rhythm.

Occupy the mind

Housework can be a good distraction from negative thoughts. Do some light chores, decorate the living room. Alternately, talk to your family about your life or focus on your favourite shows and books. Just give the mind something to do other than drown in anxiety.

Decadent desires

Cravings are a normal part of pregnancy. The more you try to fight them, the more stressed you’ll be. So enjoy that chocolate brownie or a sweet snack when you want.

Lean on your partner

You are not alone in this journey. Talk to your partner. Let him know how you feel, talk about life and dreams. Spend some quality time together.

Rest, rest, rest

Sufficient sleep is super important for everyone but even more so when you are living for two people. Hit the pillow and take naps. Let the night-sleep be at least 8 hours. A well-rested mind is a happy mind.