Here are Some Exercises You Should Drop From Your Training Routines

Fitness is an extremely wide concept and there are an array of training techniques and exercises one can choose from, either to lose fat or gain muscle. While traditional methods of lifting weights still exist, there are also more functional methods of training that include lifting your own body weight without any equipment. All these may seem very intimidating as well as confusing for a beginner and it is very easy to make mistakes or implement a faulty training regime. Moreover, working out is a very subjective thing and what works well for one may not be the same for another. There exist a few exercises that have, over the years, gained popularity and yet, have long-term detrimental effects. It is because the short-term goals from these exercises are met effectively and that’s why a lot of people overlook the damaging effects of these exercises. They normally have substitutes that you can perform in their place. Let us see some exercises that you should drop from your training regime this year.

Behind the head lateral pull down

Bodybuilding legend and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger popularized this exercise but as said earlier, it does not work for all. You must stress, strain, and crane your neck forward in an uncomfortable position to bring an unstable, weighted bar behind your head and lower it dangerously close to your vertebrae in order to accomplish this good-for-nothing motion. It should come as no surprise that with each dangerous repeat, many exercisers unwittingly nail their neck. The behind-the-head lat pull-down also puts too much strain on the rotator cuff. Instead, pull the weight towards your chest

Straight Leg Sit-Ups

This practice comes with a number of potential dangers. The individual works the hip flexors and abdominals by maintaining the legs straight. When the hip flexors tighten, the lower back extends and the pelvis tilts forward. As a result, the hip flexors are largely strengthened, whereas the abdominals are weak. Even the lower back receives unnecessary stress.

Cross fit pull-ups

These pull-ups, which are a part of cross-fit training, demand a burst of energy to elevate oneself above the bar. Experts have warned about the negative consequences that pull-ups may have on the body, despite the fact that they appear to be a useful exercise for arm muscles. Because there is a higher danger of injury when practicing this activity, it is best to stick to traditional pull-ups.

Crunches

Crunches are the classic abdominal exercise that is slowly getting obsolete due to other core exercises like plank and mountain climbers. You run the risk of staying in that ‘flattened’ position too often if you ‘flatten’ your spine as many trainers would encourage you to do. Your spine is in a curved position, so when you do too many crunches, you can cause injury to the spine and back

Full squats

The full squat puts a lot of strain on the knees. Not only is this workout inefficient, but it also puts the knee ligaments and cartilage in a susceptible posture. It is advisable to perform partial squats instead.

