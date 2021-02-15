Here are Some Foods That are Good for Your Brain Power

We are what we eat. Eating a brain-boosting diet is highly recommended as it enables you to have a sound memory, remarkable cognitive functioning and lets you enjoy a healthy life. Brain requires a lot of fuel as it uses 20% of the body’s calories.

Ensure improved cognitive function with the intake of the adequate amount of the following food items:

Nuts- Brimming with vitamin E, minerals, nuts are great for the brain.

Walnuts

Treated as a super food for brain, walnuts are an excellent nutrient-rich food that benefit your brain in ways more than one. Walnuts are rich in alpha-linolenic acid (a plant-based omega-3 fatty acid), polyphenolic compounds. Both omega-3 fatty acids and polyphenols are considered critical brain foods as they fight oxidative stress and inflammation; both of which are causes of cognitive decline.

Almonds

These elevate acetylcholine levels in the brain. Due to the presence of vitamin B6, E, zinc, protein you get improved cognitive function- repaired cells, higher neurotransmitter chemical production.

Cashew

It is a great memory booster. The poly-saturated and mono-saturated fats make it very essential for the production of brain cells and thereby increasing its power.

Seeds

Pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds are excellent for brain health. Zinc, magnesium, vitamin B present in these seeds develop thinking skills, enhances memory.

Sage

Consumption of sage has shown to bring about enhanced memory, improved brain function; ensure alertness and concentration power. Sage are rich in antioxidants containing vitamin K, A, C, B6, E, calcium, manganese, iron, zinc, copper- making it an indispensable dietary choice to revamp your memory power.

Blueberries

Blueberries are excellent providers of anthocyanin, antioxidants that look after brain health leading to the delay in short-term memory loss.

Citrus fruits

Oranges, grapes, lemons, blackcurrants are rich in vitamin C. And the latter is key to maintaining your brain agility. Stress, anxiety, depression and age-related brain degeneration ailments such as dementia, Alzheimer’s can be prevented by the sufficient consumption of vitamin C, hence.

Broccoli, Cauliflower, Brussel sprouts, Kale

All these cruciferous vegetables are loaded with vitamin K that is key to the improvement of brainpower and cognitive functions. These greens are rich in compounds called glucosinolates that can delay the breakdown of the neurotransmitter- acetylcholine. The latter is essential for the central nervous system’s proper functioning to keep our brains and memories boosted. Low levels of acetylcholine are associated with Alzheimer’s.

Oily fish

Salmons, mackerel, tuna are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that help build cell membranes and improve memory.