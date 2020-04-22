Here are Some Nature Documentaries You Can Watch with Family on Earth Day 2020
We can give back to nature in our own ways by adopting sustainable living. Meanwhile, here are some nature documentaries to stream on Earth Day 2020.
Earth
The Walt Disney Company has one of the largest portfolios of brands under its foray. To mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the firm has decided to share content across all of its linear and digital platforms that “shines a light on the wonder and beauty of our planet and inspires hope for its future."
As it has become far more difficult to stay close to nature and wildlife this year, the set of programs will usher in a feeling of togetherness and solidarity.
National Geographic
Nat Geo came under the wings of Disney last year on Earth Day. To commemorate Earth day 2020, it is offering audiences to engage in Neighbourhood Safari with their families. Additionally, Nat Geo specials Born Wild: The Next Generation and Jane Goodall: The Hope will debut on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD.
Disney+
On April 3, three Disneynature features made their Disney+ debut –Elephant, Penguins and Dolphin Reel. Nat Geo documentaries Before the Flood, Great Migrations and One strange Rock will also be available on Disney+.
Hulu
The streaming site’s Earth day collection will include Jane, Endlings and Guardians of the Amazon.
Disney Channel
Children and adults will be able to witness several environmental programs on television channels such as the Monkey Kingdom and Penguins. Disney Junior will broadcast environmentally-themed episodes of Mira, Royal Detective; T.O.T.S; Mickey Mouse Mixed up Adventures; Puppy Dog Pals and Muppet Babies.
Freeform
Themed episodes of popular series The Simpsons, movies like Ice Age, Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax and The Jungle Book (2016) will be screened on Freeform.
