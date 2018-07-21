Check Out these Delicious Recipes That are Great For Family Meals

Family meet-ups and get togethers make for a fun time to catch up with relatives and favourite cousins. These meets help in building bonds and rekindle family memories, so make these complete with a scrumptious meal.Chef Pallavi Nigam, host of "Amma Superstar" on Living Foodz and Chef Vicky Ratnani share recipes that are perfect for your family get togethers.Boneless Chunks of Lamb- 500gm, Red Onions- sliced- 2, Garlic Cloves- 4 crushed, Red chilli powder-1tablespoon, Turmeric- 1tablespoon, Cinnamon Stick-1, Bay Leaves-2, Cumin seeds-2 tablespoon, Meat masala-2 tablespoon, Sweet Potato-Few chunks, Big Raisins -2tablespoon, Lamb or Chicken Stock-enough to cover the lamb, Salt, Oil-1 tablespoon, Flat Leaf Parsley- chopped.Boiled green peas-1/4cup,Cumin seeds-1/4tablespoon, Oil/ghee-1tablespoon, Cooked rice-1cup, Salt to tasteHeat a pan. Drizzle little bit of oil. Add cinamon stick, bay leaf, jeera, sliced onion.Caramalize the onions. Add the lambs and sear till nicely brown.Add potatoes(sweet potatoes), red chilli powder, turmeric, crushed garlic, raisins and meat masala. Thereafter, add the lamb stock. Season it and put it on low heat to simmer for 2-3 hours till tender. Garnish it with chopped parsley. Serve it with peas pulao.*Peas Pulao- Heat ghee/ oil in pan. Add in cumin seeds followed by peas and saute for a minute. Add in rice, adjust seasoning, toss well. And serve.Chana Dal- 1cup soaked overnight or for 6 hours, Kaali Mirch Daane- 5-6 in numbers, Jeera-1teaspoon, Onion paste-1medium size onion, Ginger paste -1teaspoon, Garlic paste-1 teaspoon, Tomato puree-3-4 medium size tomato, Red chilli powder -1 teaspoon, Turmeric powder-1/4teaspoon, Coriander powder-1 teaspoon, Garam masala powder-1/2teaspoon, Oil-1-2tablespoon, Ghee, Coriander leavesSoak the Dal for 6-8 hrs. Grind along with whole spice(ginger, garlic, kaali mirch daane, salt) and steam it in the form of dumplings. Heat oil and saute ginger garlic paste. Add in onion and cook till done. Add tomato puree and cook till dry. Add jeera, haldi, dhaniya powder, laal mirch, garam masala and cook till oil sperate. Add water and cook for a while. Add the dumplings and cook for few mins. Check seasoning. Garnish with coriander leaves. Serve with rice/paratha/roti.Potato, boiled and mashed - 2 cups, Nutmeg - A pinch, Milk - 2 tablespoon, Almonds crushed - ¾ cup,Green onions, chopped - ½ cup, Refined flour - 1 tablespoon,Egg - 1 no, Salt - ¾ teaspoon, Pepper - ½ teaspoonEggs - 2 no, Refined flour - for rolling, Dry breadcrumbs - for rollingPlace the mashed potato in a bowl and add almonds, salt, pepper, nutmeg, milk, green onions, flour, and 2 eggs. Mix them well and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Now roll them into equal-sized koftas. Place flour, beaten eggs, and breadcrumbs separately in different plates. Cover each kofta with flour and dunk them in beaten eggs. After which give them a good roll in the breadcrumbs. Preheat an oven to 200 celsius and bake the koftas till golden brown. Serve hot.Almond and Feta cheese RocherAlmond Flakes with the peel - 200 gms, Feta cheese - 350 gms, Chopped Parsley - 10 gms, Crushed Black pepper - 5 gms, Honey - 15 gmsIn a clean bowl take feta cheese and add chopped parsley and crushed black pepper in it. Chop half the almonds and combine with a little honey and chopped parsley. Make a small ball of the chopped almond mixture and cover it with feta cheese mixture. Mix it and make into round shape. Take roasted almond slivers in a clean plate, coat feta cheese with roasted almonds and keep it in the freezer for 10 mins. Serve chilled as a snack or with wine.