Here are Some Tips on How to Team Lingerie with Translucent Attires

With the approaching summer season, its time to flaunt those chic, classy and breezy dresses. However, summer clothing comes with its own set of challenges like overcoming the hassles of see-through and translucent fashion pieces. Do not wear a white bra under a white kurti, suggest experts.Shruti Behal, Head of Product Design at PrettySecrets, and Soumya Kant, Vice President of Clovia, have given a few inputs:* Do not wear a white bra under a white kurti. This is the worst mistake ever and is only going to make your lingerie all the more visible.* Opt for nude bras instead. Nude coloured lingerie blends well with your skin, providing a no-show underneath your sparkling whites, offers the best cover, and is your safest bet to wear under those sheer kurtas.* Similarly, opt for seamless nude underwear under white and light coloured bottoms for no-show.* Also, it's a good idea to wear a no panty lines brief under fitted bottoms to eliminate embarrassing panty lines for a smooth outer look.* Pick a padded bra over a non-padded one.* Opt for nude-coloured camisoles for a more classy and sophisticated look. You can also opt for a contrasting camisole in order to pop that colour and create a vibrant effect for that outfit.* Wear a sparkly bra underneath your fancy party dress to create a sexy yet classy effect. Team it up with some funky jewellery and a pair of swanky heels.* If you are looking for a more stylish look or have party on your mind, then opt for a bra with lace detailing. This will add to your look and you will not have to shy away from showing it off.You can also go for a bra with lace detailing in the back or a lace bralette.