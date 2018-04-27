Here are Some Trends that Will Take Over the Fashion World in 2018

Create new trends in 2018 with unique styles and smart experimentation. From pastel hues to wide leg bottoms and cocktail rings, make a style statement with your individuality intact.Shreyasi Pathak, Stylist, Vajor and Sonal Sahrawat, Creative Director, Sonal's Bijoux & Adawna list some trends that will rule in 2018.* Pastel hues: Pastel hues are all you need this season! They are perfect for transitional outfits, and can easily work with any look. Whether you want to opt for relaxed culottes, a breezy dress or a chic top, pastels are going to rule your wardrobe this year!* Wide leg bottoms: Wide leg bottoms are everyone's favourite... Ranging from culottes to palazzos to denims, a pair of wide-leg trousers is just what you need to give your wardrobe a refreshing twist. A trend that will never cease to go out of trend, make sure you grab your pick to keep your look effortless and chic.* Ear studs: Earrings are a must-have for women. You may not wear a bracelet or a necklace, but earrings are the most representative jewellery piece of femininity. The most and all time favourite is stud earrings. A trendy pair of oversized ear studs can turn your otherwise boring outfit into an ultra-chic look.* Cocktail rings: Cocktail rings have been in trend since quite a long time, it's one of those most dainty and fabulous ornaments that a woman can wear. If chosen wisely this jewellery piece can truly accentuate the overall outfit look. They can be teamed up with both western and ethnic looks.