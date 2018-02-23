English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here Are Some Unconventional Jewellery Ideas For Outings
Pair up a long pearl necklace with a crisp white shirt and you are ready for your after office party or you can team it up with your favourite little black dress for a movie date.
The necklace, featuring a 163.41 carat D-Colour Flawless diamond (AFP)/ Image for representation.
Get quirky with the choice of jewellery pieces and invest in good quality back necklaces, animal prints in crystals, sea shells and bicep pieces, suggest experts.
Garima Singh, Co-founder at BlingVine, and Prachi Chopra, Founder at Insia.in, have listed a few unconventional jewellery ideas for your get-togethers:
- Generally, pearls are associated with formal events. However, in the long necklace style, pearls go well in a casual setting. Pair up a long pearl necklace with a crisp white shirt and you are ready for your after office party or you can team it up with your favourite little black dress for a movie date.
- Animal prints, traditionally associated with apparel, are lately becoming popular in jewellery. These bold statement designs usually have animal prints laid out in crystals.
- Single toned metallic jewellery is passe. Break the conventions with triple tones. Traditionally, the Indian jewellery market has been flooded with single toned metallic jewellery in gold and platinum plating. However, this season is all about contemporary metallic jewellery in triple tones - a mix of gold platinum and rose gold plating in a single piece.
- Statement chokers, collars and back necklaces are just the thing to add to your collection now as they are making a comeback. Opt for colourful pieces with simple cotton dresses.
- Anklets embellishments jewellery is set to be the most eye-catchy trend this summer. Be it a summer in the beach or a chill session around the pool, ankle jewellery is definitely in.
- Twin rings are making waves this season. These will add more appeal to your fashion statement.
- Bicep jewellery not only accessorise your arms but also draws more appeal to your toned upper arms. Apart from gold and silver, bicep chains also come in oxidised metal, and other materials to match up with your outfits and the occasion.
