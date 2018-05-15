English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Here Are Some Ways to Protect Your Skin from Sunburn
Try staying out of sun between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: The sun is at its strongest during these six hours. If possible, try and avoid keeping any activities during these hours. But in case it is of importance, try and stay in the shade as much as possible.
Representative Image: Getty Images
Are you dreading the perpetual sun exposure that comes along with summer? Take adequate precautions to avoid sunburn, say experts.
Here are some helpful tips and remedies you can follow in summer to protect yourself from sunburn. The suggestions are by Puneet Madan, MD (Dermatology) at Doctor Insta, and beauty expert Aakriti Kochar:
* Try staying out of sun between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: The sun is at its strongest during these six hours. If possible, try and avoid keeping any activities during these hours. But in case it is of importance, try and stay in the shade as much as possible.
* Always use sunscreen: Never step out in the sun without applying sunscreen. Apply sunscreen at least 15 minutes before going out and try and reapply every two to three hours. It is advisable to use a sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 and above.
* Don't be lenient when it's cloudy: A cloudy day can give a false sense of security, but unfortunately the sun rays can even penetrate through the clouds and can give you sunburn. Even when it's cloudy, remember to keep reapplying sunscreen.
* Don't ignore lips, ears, scalp and feet: Lips, ears, scalp ad feet are the common parts which we usually forget to cover. Many lip balms nowadays come with SPF. For your feet, either wear covered shoes or socks to cover them, while your head and ears can be covered with a scarf. Don't forget to apply sunscreen on your feet and ears too.
* Don't forget sunscreen on the beach: Wear a sun block especially in coastal areas or while you're in the water as the body tends to feel more burn in scorching heat when you are in water
* After-sun measures: Always make sure to develop and maintain an after-sun routine like applying cooling lotion or coconut oil on sun burnt areas to avoid sunburn and soothe affected skin. Applying aloe vera on sun burnt areas also helps soothe sunburn, removes tan and helps reduce in stretch marks.
* Consume vitamin enriched foods: Consuming Vitamin D rich foods like fermented cod liver oil help supplement vitamin D balance in your body and build a stronger immune system against sun burns.
Also Watch
Here are some helpful tips and remedies you can follow in summer to protect yourself from sunburn. The suggestions are by Puneet Madan, MD (Dermatology) at Doctor Insta, and beauty expert Aakriti Kochar:
* Try staying out of sun between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: The sun is at its strongest during these six hours. If possible, try and avoid keeping any activities during these hours. But in case it is of importance, try and stay in the shade as much as possible.
* Always use sunscreen: Never step out in the sun without applying sunscreen. Apply sunscreen at least 15 minutes before going out and try and reapply every two to three hours. It is advisable to use a sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 and above.
* Don't be lenient when it's cloudy: A cloudy day can give a false sense of security, but unfortunately the sun rays can even penetrate through the clouds and can give you sunburn. Even when it's cloudy, remember to keep reapplying sunscreen.
* Don't ignore lips, ears, scalp and feet: Lips, ears, scalp ad feet are the common parts which we usually forget to cover. Many lip balms nowadays come with SPF. For your feet, either wear covered shoes or socks to cover them, while your head and ears can be covered with a scarf. Don't forget to apply sunscreen on your feet and ears too.
* Don't forget sunscreen on the beach: Wear a sun block especially in coastal areas or while you're in the water as the body tends to feel more burn in scorching heat when you are in water
* After-sun measures: Always make sure to develop and maintain an after-sun routine like applying cooling lotion or coconut oil on sun burnt areas to avoid sunburn and soothe affected skin. Applying aloe vera on sun burnt areas also helps soothe sunburn, removes tan and helps reduce in stretch marks.
* Consume vitamin enriched foods: Consuming Vitamin D rich foods like fermented cod liver oil help supplement vitamin D balance in your body and build a stronger immune system against sun burns.
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Oppo Realme 1 First Impressions Review: A Real Deal at Rs 8,990
- Good Scripts Don't Come To Us, They Go To Bigger People: Naveen Kasturia
- Censor Board Institution Needs to be Abolished, Thrown in the Garbage, Says Unfreedom Director Raj Amit Kumar
- Rs 13 Crore Diamond Studded Harley-Davidson Blue Edition is World's Most Expensive Motorcycle - Image Gallery
- Virat Kohli Scales Mount 500 for Record Fifth Time in IPL