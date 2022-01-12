Here are the Benefits of Performing Pranayama Asana Daily

There is no denying that the last two years have not been the same for the most of us. The pandemic compelled us to make drastic changes in our lifestyles with limited mobility due to the work from home culture and limited access to gyms and fitness centers. The constant scare and apprehension of the pandemic has also made our lives very stressful. However, even in the midst of all this, it is important to not let our fitness go for a complete toss. The days may be stressful, but beginning the day on a healthy and positive note is instrumental to keep our defenses going. Incorporating Yoga into your daily life is crucial and you can start with by inculcating basic Pranayama asana.

A breathing exercise that will take no more than 15 minutes of your day, pranayamacan be performed anywhere that is clean and will just need you to do it on an empty stomach. It is ideally to be done in the morning. It is recommended to start the Pranayama with the introductory Anulom Vilom which you can see here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_QzdnFrZ-M

If you have questions about what benefits you would obtain from giving 15 minutes of your day to this asana, here is what you need to know:

Facilitates better breathing

This asana greatly works out the lungs, strengthening it significantly leading to improved breathing. Pranayama Asana can help tackle lung conditions like pneumonia, asthma and tuberculosis.

Facilitates better sleep

You can vouch for a sound night’s sleep if you perform Pranayama asana on a daily basis. According to European Respiratory Journal, Pranayama helped to overcome sleep syndrome, and it tackled daytime sleeping, snoring, and cardiovascular risk.

Stress buster asana

This is one of the most important benefits of Pranayama asana with a lot of people suffering from anxiety in today’s times. Practicing the Anulom Vilom daily can help with dealing in anxiety as with the correct form of breathing, we supply the brain with more oxygen which energizes it.

Improvement in cognitive functions

A study published by PubMed proved fast and slow Pranayama brought about an improvement in cognitive functions. However, fast pranayama has further impacts on sensory-motor performance, working memory and central neural processing.

