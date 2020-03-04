Here are the Coolest Spring-Summer Hair Colour Trends

With the onset of spring are you ready to be playful with colours? Neeti Chopra, skin and hair expert and owner, UNWIND Salon and Cafe, brings to you some suggestions to keep in mind while making your next colour appointment this spring.

Twilights

Twilighting or the classic marriage between the two old favourites - Balayage Highlights and Foiled Babylights is definitely trending majorly this spring. This can be done with your favourite series of caramel mocha (Mocha Mania) and the entire range of French browns. This technique lets you play with these evergreen brown shades while adding more dimension and tone to your hair.

Bold and Beautiful

Bold hair colours from root to tip are the next big thing this spring. Women are already sporting deep and bright reds, purples, mauves and icy blues for global hair colours. While this trend definitely makes one stand out, it is extremely important to take care and nourish your tresses while getting these colours done. One more colour making a comeback in this category is the classic black or almost black.

Icy silver

One major surprise this spring is the popularity of wintery hues like silver blondes and icy tones with a slight mention of blue or lilac. While going platinum or silver blonde is a great shift from the traditional golden blonde this trend has also brought about a new dimension of shadow roots along with it - dark roots with very light / light hair creating multidimensional tones to the hair while creating a drastic shift from your regular go-to colours.

Metallic rose gold

While spring is all about bright hues everywhere one major comeback is that of peachy metallic colours - Rose Gold / Rose Brown with a touch of a light peach or pink along with a brown base. This trend is usually getting paired with face contouring - highlighting a slight portion of the hair around the face with a colour lighter / darker than the remaining in order to highlight or contour the face as per its features. This is gaining popularity as it is a fresh twist and creates a totally new look.

