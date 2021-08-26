Here Are The Health Benefits of Eating on Banana Leaves

Most of the Indians as well as others, who are interested in Indian culture, are aware that there is a practice of eating on banana leaves in the southern part of the country. So when you go to south India, you find places where food is served on banana leaves. Even when someone goes to the Udupi hotel, banana leaves are used for dishes. Similarly, food is served the same way during festivals such as Onam as well.

This tradition of eating on Banana leaves has been there for thousands of years and it has Ayurvedic importance too. All kinds of dishes are served on the banana leaves. As per Ayurveda, banana has several plant-based compounds. The ingredients that cover banana leaves are called polyphenols or epigallocatechin gallate or EGCG, also found in green tea. It offers natural antioxidants. Free radicles are reduced by this and it also prevents illness. While eating banana leaves is not possible, eating hot food kept on it helps in consuming the nutrition present in it. Antibacterial properties are also present and that kills germs present in the meal, reducing your chances of taking ill.

The banana leaf has a waxy coating on it, a very subtle flavour of which gets mixed with hot food, thereby increasing its taste. These leaves are also environment friendly and can be used in place of plastic disposable plates. Eating on banana leaves also reduces work as one does not have to wash plates after eating.

Also, it leaves no scope for soapy substances to reach a person’s stomach as a result of unclean plates. It is also important to clean the banana leaves before using them and they are waterproof due to the presence of wax coating. Eating on banana leaves improves health and helps avoid skin diseases, constipation, indigestion, and gas.

