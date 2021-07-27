Here are the Health Benefits of White Tea

It’s time for white tea to shine over black and green tea. Yes, you heard it correctly. ‘White tea’, also known as the Camellia tea, is the new toast of the season.

This tea is made from the herb Camellia sinensis. In this shrub, at the time of plucking, the buds are seen to be covered with white hair-like growth, thereby lending the tea its name. Black and green tea can also be produced from the plant, albeit in different methods.

Here are some of the most beneficial impacts of consuming white tea:

White tea is extremely rich in antioxidants owing to the presence of polyphenols in it. This chemical strengthens the body’s resistance to infections.

Consuming white tea on a regular basis reduces the risk of heart disease to a considerable extent.

This tea, containing caffeine and ‘EGCG’ compounds, increases the metabolism of the body and aids in weight loss.

White tea, being rich in fluorides, kills germs. Other problems, such as dental plaque, can also be avoided by consuming it.

According to researchers, white tea is instrumental in significantly reducing the risk of cancer. However, more research is required in this regard.

Polyphenols in white tea result in an increase of insulin production in the body. As a result, blood sugar levels are kept within control.

Osteoporosis is a wide-spread bone disease. As a result of it, the bones become weak and fragile. Polyphenols and catechins in white tea greatly reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

White tea also protects the skin from the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays. As a result, the skin does not age quickly or display signs of early aging.

