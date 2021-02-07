Here are the Lesser Known Benefits of Consuming Omega-3

Omega-3 fatty acids are extremely essential for our body. It is known to be endowed with some amazing health benefits. There are basically 3 types of omega-3 fatty acids: ALA, EPA, DHA. And our body does not make omega-3 fatty acids on its own. Hence, it is mandatory to get this essential element from our diet. There are some foods that naturally possess omega 3, and it is also added to some fortified foods.

Fish and other sea foods, such as salmon, herring, sardines and tuna, are excellent source of omega 3. Other than fish, flaxseed, chia seeds, walnuts, canola oils, soyabean oils, cod liver oil, krill oil and eggs are brimming with the goodness of omega-3 fatty acids.

Take a look at the ways in which omega-3 helps the body to stay fit:

1. Reduces risks of Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD): Ensure a high dietary intake of omega-3 fatty acids to avert the risk of AMD. DHA is a significant structural component of retina. So, having omega-3 is important as the DHA in it protects eyes from dryness, facilitates proper drainage of intraocular fluid, thereby reducing the risk of glaucoma and high eye pressure. Have omega-3 rich foods to get significantly better visual acuity.

2. Beneficial for Cardiovascular health: Have omega-3 rich foods as it lowers triglycerides, reduces blood pressure, raises ‘good’ HDL cholesterol, prevents formation of damaging blood clots and plaque formation on arterial walls – all of which is the pathway to ensure a good, healthy heart.

3. Beneficial for Rheumatoid arthritis: If you are suffering from it or trying to avoid being a victim of this chronic disease, omega 3 consumption is highly recommended. Taking timely Omega 3 supplements along with necessary arthritis medication will provide relief from chronic pain, acute stiffness and swelling of joints.

4. Beneficial for brain health: Around 40% of the polyunsaturated fatty acids in brain is accounted for by DHA. So, to avoid ADHD, cerebral palsy and autism, omega-3 supplements are absolutely essential. Omega-3 fatty acids is known to prevent Alzheimer’s disease, depression and anxiety. Adequate intake of omega-3 supplements is known to be beneficial for mood swings. Patients suffering from schizophrenia and bipolar disorders are asked to have lot of omega-3 rich foods.

5. Beneficial to fight autoimmune disease: Autoimmune diseases such as Type 1 diabetes, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease and psoriasis can be fought with consistent and adequate consumption of omega-3 fatty acids.