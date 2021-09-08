Here Are the Medicinal Benefits of 21 Leaves Used in Ganesh Chaturthi Puja

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the famous and much-awaited Hindu festivals celebrated throughout India with great devotion. Performing puja with 21 types of Patras is called Ekavimsati Puja. Beliefs related to pooja are not only religious but are also said to be scientific. Our ancestors used to believe that there is a scientific reason behind worshipping lord Ganesha with 21 types of Patras. The purpose is to pass on the knowledge of the precious medicinal treasures of nature to the next generation.

1) Agasthya Patra

According to ancient texts, Agastya leaves are found to be effective for eye-related complications.

2) Arjuna Patra

According to Ayurveda, the consumption of Arjuna leaves strengthens ivory bones.

3) Apamarga Patra

It is used to treat obstetrics and gynaecology.

4) Karaveera Patra

In Ayurveda, it is used to treat skin diseases and cardiac insufficiency.

5) Ketaki Patra

Ghee prepared in Kevada flower juice is useful for urinary incontinence.

6) Jaji Patra

It is used to heal wounds and ulcers by applying a paste made from crushed leaves.

7) Daadimi Patra

It is a curative medicine for intestinal diseases.

8) Bruhathi Patra

Consumption of eggplant fruits and seeds reduces tooth decay and toothache.

9) Tulasi Patra

It is an effective medicine for cold-cough fever and other medicinal properties.

10) Druva Patra

Durva is a major plant that quenches heat. It is one of the earliest medicinal plants in Ayurveda.

11) Devdaru Patra

Beneficial for controlling asthma and diabetes.

12) Datura Patra

It is an effective medicine for respiratory diseases.

13) Ashwatha Patra

Leaves of Ashwatha are beneficial to cure pimples.

14) Bilva Patra

Excellent remedy for intestinal ailments.

15) Badari Patra

Consuming its chutney with rice reduces obesity.

16) Maruvaka Patra

It is known for its aromatic leaves.

17) Sandhya pushpin Patra

It is a useful plant mainly for oral diseases.

18) Brungaraja Patra

Brungaraja Patra is useful for both hair colour and growth.

19) Arka Patra

It is used to stimulates various glands in the body and improves their function.

20) Vishnu kranta Patra

It is well-known as a mind-enhancer.

21) Shami Patra

The word Shami ‘shamayati Rogan iti’ means the one who alleviates diseases.

