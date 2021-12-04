Here are Tips by Dermatologist on How You Can Combat Beard Dandruff

Dandruff forms and the skin starts peeling, leading to white flakey residue or itchiness, which is a very common scalp problem. While, many might have faced scalp dandruff, have you ever come across beard dandruff? Beard dandruff is basically dry, powdery scales that are also flakey, and cause irritation and itching. Dermatologist Dr Madhuri Agarwal in an Instagram post explained that some common causes of beard dandruff might be psoriasis or seborrheic dermatitis, improper hygiene, and even unsuitable grooming products. According to the expert, there is a common, naturally occurring yeast called ‘Malassezia.’ She stated that Malassezia proliferates on the beard skin and due to various triggers, it can also lead to beard dandruff.

If you are encountering beard dandruff and are looking for ways to get rid of it, here are some useful tips shared by the expert:

Do not wash beard with too hot/cold water

Just like your scalp hair, do not use too cold water on your face. Too hot or too cold water strips the skin of its natural oils and makes it dehydrated. It is suggested that you use lukewarm water to wash the face.

Exfoliate regularly

Dry exfoliation at a regular interval will keep beard dandruff at bay. As per the expert, people should do exfoliation gently in circles with a brush (of hard bristles) before entering the shower.

A PH-friendly cleanser

Make sure that your cleanser has a balanced ph. The dermatologist stated that a ph balanced cleanser will keep the hydration levels of the skin intact. It will also make your facial skin much more supple and smooth.

Say no to anti-dandruff products

Though anti-dandruff shampoos and soaps make big claims, they only end up making your beard dry. Do not use them and stick to your regular face wash.

Moisturise

Madhuri advised that one should moisturise their beard with a lotion and not a cream. She explained that a lotion is thinner in consistency as compared to a cream. Moisturising 2-3 times a day will not only maintain your beard but will also keep away dandruff.

Seek professional advise

The expert suggested that even after trying all possible measures to combat beard dandruff if the condition persists, you should consult a dermatologist right away.

