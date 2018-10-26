GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Here are Top 10 Most Popular Halloween Costumes this Season

This Halloween, do yourself a favour by ditching your old Halloween costumes and pick from the most searched costumes on internet.

News18.com

Updated:October 26, 2018, 3:45 PM IST
Here are Top 10 Most Popular Halloween Costumes this Season
Halloween 2018
As 31st October inches closer, the pressure to hunt for the right Halloween costume is on. If you haven't found the creepiest costume yet, stop asking everyone else as we have conjured the most popular Halloween costumes of the year for you.

So, do yourself a favour by ditching your old Halloween costumes and pick from the most searched costumes on internet.

Google Frightgeist, a google tool that used Google trends to explore trending costumes, has released the world's top searched Halloween costumes and the list includes from the scariest, the funniest and the latest of the lot.

The five most popular costumes according to Google are Fortnite, Dinosaur, Vampire, Pirate and Spiderman. Wait, there are 500 odd getups in the list and you are sure to get bombarded by options for Halloween this year.

Clearly, the top two DC character getup that are coming back this year are Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn which also has become a favorite go-to costume for cosplay and Halloween post Suicide Squad in 2016.

Here are the ten most popular Halloween costumes of this year:

Fortnite



Spider-Man



Unicorn



Dinosaur



Witch




Harley Quinn



Superhero




Pirate



Rabbit



Princess



For more follow @News18Lifestyle on Twitter
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
