1-min read

Here are Top Tips for Smart Window Designs

Install a single point lock or a multi-point lock in the window as per the security requirements of the home.

IANS

Updated:February 18, 2020, 12:33 PM IST
Representation purpose only

Windows are an integral part of the home. Attached to your walls, they not just beautify your abode, but open the view to the outside world and secure your house.

Manish Bansal, Director and CEO of Window Magic, tell you what to keep in mind while choosing the window for your home.

In a home, the windows are pathway into its soul. They have the ability to brighten up any room and act as beautiful decor. Windows come in varied sizes and shapes and each has the boldness of giving character to a construction, he says.

Window quality

While choosing windows, do not forget to consider the quality of the windows. Prefer going to a window manufacturing company as they tend to come with much experience in window making. While looking at quality, besides the price factor; the buyer should also look for the window maintenance and ease of use. Minimum expected qualities from a good window is that the window should be termite proof, water proof, weather proof, energy efficient, and sound proof.

Acoustic

If you live in a busy area, opting for windows having noise resisting quality is a must. Selecting windows specifically designed for acoustic performance can reduce external noises from entering the home. Windows like casement, fixed, top hung have such qualities.

Energy Efficient

India has a tropical climate and a vast majority of any home's temperature fluctuations come from the windows, so always try to choose energy efficient windows that can have a real effect on the power bills. The design, glass type, glazing and seals determine how energy efficient the window is.

Security

Good windows must incorporate quality hardware along with a concealed locking system. Install a single point lock or a multi-point lock in the window as per the security requirements of the home. Consider a double glazed laminated glass window for good security of the home.

The right style

Choose styles which can boost both the value and the look of the house. Consider the colour, proportion, glass and configuration of opening light if any.

