Here are Ways to Control Diabetes While on Dialysis Period

Diabetes is one of the main cause of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Dialysis usually starts when the patient reaches stage 5 of the disease. Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes is one of the main diabetic problems in India. It often leads to kidney failure of the patients.

High level of sugar in your blood that causes diabetes can actually cause damage to the molecular blood vessels in your kidneys, which often leads to kidney disease or a kidney failure.

It is very important to maintain good health on dialysis while regulating blood sugar level on daily basis. But here are some tips on how to control diabetes while you are on dialysis:

Diet for controlling diabetes

-- Eat proper three meals a day to prevent blood sugar from going too high or too low. Add on snacks on mid-times.

-- Avoid high-calorie foods, especially oily foods.

-- Eat low-potassium fruits and vegetables to add fibre to your diet.

-- Use sugar-free alternatives.

-- Go for non-processed foods like grains, vegetables, fruits, low-fat dairy and lean meats.

-- Diet on portion control and keep your daily calorie on the count to keep a healthy balance.

-- Avoid liquid consumption.

Medication tips for controlling diabetes

-- Check your blood sugar as often as prescribed by the doctor.

-- Take your diabetes medications properly.

-- Monitor your blood glucose more frequently on dialysis period, particularly before beginning of the dialysis treatment.

Exercise tips for controlling diabetes

-- Discuss your exercise plan with your doctor beforehand

-- A little exercise daily or at least three times a week can help you to reduce excess weight.

-- Yoga will help to calm the mind and body.

Eating a well-balanced diet, taking insulin (if prescribed) and medications, and being physically active is very important while you are on dialysis.