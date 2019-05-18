English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here are World’s 5 Most Expensive Whiskies Ever Sold
One would be shocked to learn the lengths scotch lovers would be willing to go and the amount they are willing to shell out.
Representational Image (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ The Beast Smoke House)
May 18 is World Whisky Day. According to Blair Bowman, the founder of the day, World Whisky Day is, "all about making whisky fun and enjoyable. It’s not about being exclusive or prescriptive."
Whisky is undoubtedly one of the classiest beverages one can buy. Sitting with a glass of whisky in one hand while listening to Mozart or Beethoven playing on a loop (through in a dash of cigar) in the background would be a whisky aficionado’s dream.
However, one would be shocked to learn the lengths scotch lovers would be willing to go and the amount they are willing to shell out, sometimes, upwards of six figures in their quest for that sip of utter bliss.
According to experts, it usually comes down to supply and demand. Many of these limited-release blends are almost a century old. But when a scotch has been aged in wooden barrels for 10, 20 or more years, a portion of it evaporates during the ageing process. The product loss makes what remains that more precious.
Isabella’s Islay - $6,200,000 or Rs 43,49,64,100: UK-based Luxury Beverage company released the bottle in 2010. The white golf bottle has 8,500 diamonds and 300 rubies. The single-malt whisky inside is rarely talked about in comparison to the bottle itself.
Macallan "M" whisky - $628,205 or Rs 4,40,72,035: According to CNN Money, it took 17 craftsmen over 50 hours to complete the final bottle, which one of only four "Constantine" bottles in existence. As for the whisky inside, "M" is selected from a variety of casks that range in age from 25 to 75 years.
Macallan 64 Year Old in Lalique - $460,000 or Rs 3,22,71,530: The third most expensive scotch on the list is also a rare Macallan. It fetched $460,000 at an auction at Sotheby's, New York in 2010. The Lalique crystal decanter is a one-of-a-kind collectable.
Dalmore 62 Single Hiland Malt Scotch- $250,000 or Rs 1,75,38,875: The rare Dalmore scotch fetched over Rs 1 crore when it was finally sold. On the other hand, it was purchased at Changi Airport in Singapore in 2005 by an anonymous UK businessman who paid around forty lakhs for the bottle -- a relative bargain at the time.
Dalmore 64 Trinitas - $160,100 or Rs 1,12,31,895: One of just three bottles ever made, it contains rare stocks of spirits dating from 1868, 1878, 1926 and 1939. This was the first scotch ever to sell for six figures.
