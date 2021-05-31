Here Comes the Rain: Beauty Tips to Keep Your Skin Glowing this Monsoon

Monsoons are finally here. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that Southwest Monsoon is likely to make an onset over Kerala by June 3. After months of unbearable heat, some places in the country have finally gotten some relief. However, as every season comes with its own share of problems. Rainy season can be a nightmare for your skin. It can make your skin look patchy, and more prone to acne and pimples.

But don’t worry, we have got you all covered up. Here’s a list of things that you need to incorporate in your daily skin care routine to get that glow this monsoon:

Don’t skip the Sunscreen:

Even though one might feel like sunscreen is not necessary on a rainy day, in reality it’s not true. A cloudy day doesn’t mean your skin is safe from sun’s UV rays. So make sure to invest in a good sunscreen.

Exfoliate, Clean, Tone and moisturize:

If you already follow a beauty routine, then you might be aware of these 4 steps. However, if you are not aware, all you need to do is exfoliate you skin first, then cleanse it, tone it and finally seal it with a moisturizer.

Stay Hydrated:

We have all heard water is the best medicine for every skin problem. So incorporate this medicine in your monsoon routine. Drink at least 2 liters of water daily, this will ensure that you are free of any toxics which might lead to acne and pimples.

Use Home remedies:

Opt for home remedies instead of cosmetic products. You can make your own homemade scrubs, cleansers and toners. One can even make their own facial masks with multani mitti.

Minimal makeup:

Since monsoons can wash out make-up, it’s better to go bare face. However, if you still want to apply make-up, make sure you choose waterproof alternatives over the regular ones. Moreover, try to keep makeup to a minimum as monsoons can make your skin look patchy.

