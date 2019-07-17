Here is a List of Wardrobe Essentials for This Monsoon

Monsoon season is officially in and we must change our styling-up game real quick! Here is a list of dos and don'ts for this monsoon that are more than just umbrellas and rain coats so that you enjoy the lovely weather to the bits. During this season, most of your summer essentials will be similar to those of monsoons but with a some changes.

1. Denims are a Big No

Even while denims make for the most trendy style statement, you still have to avoid them during rains. Denim takes forever to dry since it is a very thick textile. You can't just wear wet denims for long since it invites many skin-related problems. So denim jackets, shorts, jeans and skirts will not go in the list. Instead, give loose fit bottoms such as palazzos, midi skirts, culottes, wide leg trousers and slim pants a try.

2. Skip Full Length Bottoms

If you like walking in the rains then you will definitely not want to walk with wet and dirty bottoms. This should make you opt for shorts, skirts, culottes and midi dresses. Monsoon brings various types of dresses to your collection, which will work for any kind of look you want to carry. Blazer dresses for official work, maxi dresses for casual meetings, drawstring dresses for weekends and mini dresses for a party.

3. Experiment With Co-ordinates

If one pieces are not your thing, then you can run the show pairing different clothes and experimenting with them. All you have to do is pick a top and choose any type of bottom which is the best replacement of your jeans. You can go with cropped pants and crop tops, T-shirts with cotton shorts or tube-tops with skirts. You can mix and match any bottom with any top and it will still look effortless and classy.

4. Avoid Body-hugging Clothes

Body Hugging clothes tend to get even tighter after they get wet. This will not allow your skin to breathe and can cause rashes or allergies. Choose loose clothes which will add funky look to your attire. Loose shirts, kurtis, over sizes jacket etc will work best this season. Adding to this, stick on to clothes made of cotton, linen, khadi or synthetic materials, or any other fabrics which are easy to dry. You may prefer wearing off-shoulder or trim sleeves tops which will keep you fresh and will not clog water in the sleeves as well.

5. Bright Colored Clothes are the Game Changer

Monsoon is all about happy vibes and fun so why not apply it to the dressing up style as well? Bright colours make you look even more vibrant. Color blocking your outfit can also be an option. It can be done both ways, either wear something with color blocked pattern or pair two color blocked clothing. You can go for baby pink upper with white bottoms or pair something with orange and off-white.

6. Choose Your Accessories Wisely

Monsoons are all about umbrellas. Carry bright, colorful umbrellas. Wear comfortable footwear. Avoid tight water-absorbing footwear, which can cause bacterial growth in the feet. Prefer wearing ballerinas, crocs, flip-flips and jelly or silicon shoes.

Do not carry an open bag such as tote bags as it will be very difficult to manage with them while you are out in the rain. Use bags with polyester inner linings and closed zippers. Do not wear jewelry made of metals as they may cause skin related problems once you get wet. Opt for trendy light weighted scarfs and kimonos.

7. Swear on the 'No-Makeup' Makeup Look

Do not go for the fully done heavy make-up in monsoons as it will make it look more cakey once you step outside in such a weather. Follow the KISS rule- Keep It Short and Simple. Stick on a very easy and neutral makeup routine. You can still play around with super trendy summer hairstyles with different kind of braids and buns.

