Here Is All That You Need To Know About The First-Ever Three Day Floating Photo Exhibition In Manipur

On Thursday, Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh with great pride inaugurated the floating photo exhibition, which is the first of its kind at Loktak Lake in Manipur.

This three-day photo exhibition is being organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s central bureau Of Communication regional office, Imphal and is focused on being relevant to the youth and appealing to them in terms of their sense of innovation.

A total of 88 creatives in the Manipuri language along with the creatives of 11 heroes who have remained unsung shall be accessible to the public eye through this exhibition.

Dr Ranjan in his speech spoke about how this exhibition sheds light on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s achievements during the course of the eight-year tenure of his government.

Union Minister Shri @RanjanRajkuma11 inaugurates first-ever floating photo exhibition organised by the Central Govt; says atleast 100 Freedom Fighters from North East India would be included in a composite history of the freedom struggle Read Here: https://t.co/SofDabJ1C0 pic.twitter.com/sYqwha0Ss0 — PIB in Assam (@PIB_Guwahati) September 21, 2022

Alongside Dr. Ranjan several other dignitaries including the likes of Tongbram Robindro Singh and B Narayanan.

