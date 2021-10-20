Here is How Malaika Arora Enhances Her Yoga Sessions With Challenging Props

Being a fitness icon, Malaika Arora is always striving to inspire her fans and social media followers with her innovative workout routines and tips. The 47-year-old model and television personality has been working in collaboration with Sarva Yoga Studios and often shares new yoga asanas and props that can make the workout routine even more challenging.

With help of certain props, Malaika shows how one can enhance their endurance and push the boundaries of their fitness quotient. Let us take a look at one of the Instagram posts shared by Malaika which can certainly amp up your yoga sessions.

The Trikonasana or the triangle pose tests your body balance and strengthens the legs, knees, ankles, arms and chest. The stretch that is used in this asana opens the hips, groins, hamstrings, calves, shoulders, chest and spine. Malaika is seen here practicing this pose, however, she has taken the asana to another level with the help of bricks. Adding bricks to this routine brings in a challenge to your regular yoga sessions and as Malaika describes it in the caption, a “fun element to the entire flow.”

Practicing trikonasana can improve the flexibility of your spine, as it engages your core muscles, and it even reduces stress and anxiety.

However, one should avoid practicing this asana if they have neck or back injuries, and high and low blood pressure issues.

Here is how you can practice this pose with the help of two bricks:

Start by standing straight with your feet comfortably apart, holding a brick in each hand.

Turn your left foot to face outside, with the heel facing inward.

Make sure both heels are falling into a straight line.

Now inhale and bend your body from your hip to the left side, with your right arm raised straight up.

You can rest your left hand on a brick as you take the position.

Your head can be in the line with your upper body if you are comfortable. You can also gaze up at your right arm.

After holding the asana for a while exhale and relax your body a little more.

