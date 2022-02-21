Here Is How Soha Ali Khan Kicks Off Her Day

Soha Ali Khan has kicked off the Monday blues a day earlier with an impressive handstand. The 43-year-old actress has shared a video on Instagram where she is seen nailing the yoga asana - Adho Mukha Vrksasana commonly known as the handstand. Soha’s latest Instagram post gives us a glimpse into her fitness routine which will certainly make use of your core muscles and leg muscle strength.

The video opens with the actress dressed in her gym wear and balancing herself upside down. Soha displayed the impeccable strength of her shoulders and core muscles in the handstand position as she maintained her balance gracefully. In the following shot, the actress was seen practicing another fitness routine where she displayed the strength of her core muscles and balance. Soha’s Sunday fitness routine also featured some intense leg workouts. Sharing the video on Instagram, Soha wrote in the caption, “Don’t wait for Monday to feel motivated. Sunday motivation with Mahesh Fitness Club.” The caption was followed by hashtags that read, “workout motivation,” “fitness,” “core.”

Actress Anya Singh, who worked with Soha in the recent web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati wrote, “Stop,” in the comment section. While Lara Bhupathi who also worked with Soha in the same web series commented with a series of fire emoticons. A fan of the actress commented, “Your fitness posts are very inspiring!”

Soha has been sharing fitness motivation with her Instagram followers through her recent posts and Instagram Stories. Earlier this month, the actress had shared a picture on Instagram Story where she was practicing the downward-facing tree pose with her usual grace.

In another Instagram Reel shared on February 5, Soha showed her followers how she achieves those toned abs with her ab workout. The actress practised an intense leg movement while engaging her core.

Have you checked Soha’s latest Instagram post yet?

